Everything we know about T1 Worlds 2023 skins: Champions, projected prices & more

Almost a year after their Worlds 2023 win, Riot is finally releasing T1’s commemorative skins. For those who want to get their favorite T1 players’ skins, here’s what you need to know.

Though T1’s League of Legends players have had the champions for their Worlds skins locked in for several months now, this is the first time we’re seeing the skins themselves in action.

Considering this is the organization’s fourth Worlds win, the art team had to go out of their way to try and figure out how these skins would differ from the rest.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about the T1 Worlds Winner 2023 skins including their projected prices, which champions got skins, what they look like, and more.

How much are T1’s Worlds 2023 skins?

Riot have yet to release official prices for these skins. However, going by the pricing on previous Worlds skins, we can get a good idea of how much these will cost.

Article continues after ad

Each skin has new recalls and visuals, but none of them have new animations for each champion. This places them all into the Epic category, meaning they’ll be 1350 RP each with the Prestige skin being an exception.

Article continues after ad

That said, these skins are usually sold in bundles with extra goodies. The price of that full skin bundle is currently unknown.

As for the Prestige skin, DRX Prestige Aatrox went for 125 Mythic Essence with that team’s skin released. Prestige T1 Jayce skin will likely release at a similar price point and won’t be obtainable with normal RP.

Though the T1 Worlds 2023 skins were projected to be released alongside patch 14.15, there was nothing about them in the official notes. As of now, their release date is unknown.

Article continues after ad

Which Champions are getting T1 Worlds skins?

There are a total of five champions getting Worlds skins: Jayce (Zeus), Lee Sin (Oner), Orianna (Faker), Jinx (Gumayusi), and Bard (Keria). Jayce will be getting the Prestige skin, as is standard for the MVP of the final series to receive.

Article continues after ad

Riot has since released a trailer showing off each skin in action.

And, while their splash arts have yet to be revealed, concept art has been leaked that gives you an idea of what the skins look like up close.

Article continues after ad

T1 Jayce/Prestige T1 Jayce (Zeus)

T1 Lee Sin (Oner)

T1 Orianna (Faker)

T1 Jinx (Gumayusi)

T1 Bard (Keria)

We’ll update you with more info on these skins as it’s made available.