T1 LoL finally explain why Gumayusi was benched for Smash

After weeks of almost no communication with fans as to why Smash was starting over Gumayusi for T1’s LoL roster, general manager Becker has finally given fans some insight on the decision.

This insight comes only after T1 have been eliminated from being able to qualify for the First Stand, a new League of Legends international event that’s meant to kick off the year. However, this isn’t entirely T1’s fault, as the new LCK format put them at a huge disadvantage.

That said, Gumayusi getting benched in favor of Smash has been a controversial decision for T1 fans who were already sad to see Zeus go, with people demanding answers as to why the world champion ADC was warming the bench in 2025’s first split.

T1 have responded and provided some insight into their decision-making on this, along with vague statements on what the team’s starting roster will be during the next split.

T1 management breaks silence on Gumayusi getting benched

Smash being T1’s starting ADC in the LCK for so long has put the organization in a very awkward spot. As was made apparent by LazyFeel being unable to return to DN Freecs’ LCK CL team after subbing in for Teddy, keeping a called-up LCK CL player on your main roster for too long can have some serious side effects.

While this won’t apply to the next LCK split, it shows that T1 knew the risk of bringing Smash on for so long. If they intended to send him back to their CL roster, they would have done so weeks ago.

What’s more, Smash’s performance set him apart as one of the best ADCs in the LCK. There’s a valid argument to be made for either player to be starting for the team.

So, T1 manager Becker got on a livestream and gave some background on why Gumayusi was benched. He explained that, within the new format, the LCK Cup (the first split of the year) didn’t have an impact on whether or not T1 would be able to make Worlds, so they decided to switch up the roster and try something new.

“With the season starting off in a different way and while preparing for the first match of the LCK Cup, the coaching staff made a request for change in the player lineup,” Becker explained. “It seemed like the right time to try new things during the LCK Cup since the risks would be lower.”

Becker also noted that the decision to sub in Smash was made after the very first week of play in the LCK Cup, and that it wasn’t as sudden as it may have seemed by T1 posting about the change just 90 minutes before their first week 2 game.

Whether or not Gumayusi was practicing with the team was briefly addressed, with it being explained he had (and continues to have) full access to T1’s facility, as well as the ability to watch scrims. However, Gumayusi isn’t playing in scrims, with Smash being their starter even in practice.

Becker emphasized that he’s trying not to be biased toward either player in who should be starting for the team, saying that it was kKoma’s decision to change up the roster.

“I empathize with Gumayusi on this situation and continue to motivate him, while also congratulating Smash for making his debut during the LCK Cup and supporting him as he looks toward his future,” he said.

“I believe we are witnessing a process where a player who contributed to T1’s glorious legacy and a player who has a bright future with just debuting in the LCK are fiercely competing for the team’s present goals.”

He also revealed that “malicious” comments toward T1 have gotten bad enough that the organization is pursuing lawsuits and criminal charges against individuals who make threats toward the team.

LCK Gumayusi VoD reviewing with T1 after a match against Nongshim RedForce

In talking about fans wanting more interaction with Smash, Becker confirmed that both Guma and Smash are planned to be an official part of T1 in the next split, though it isn’t yet clear who will be starting for the team.

“Once Smash is officially part of the LCK roster, we will provide the content that fans have been eagerly waiting for through T1’s official channels. It goes without saying, but we also plan to continue providing spaces and services for Gumayusi to communicate and interact with fans as a T1 player.”

He also explained that Smash didn’t appear in livestreams or fan-facing content due to modifications needing to be made to his contract, modifications that didn’t make sense to move forward with if the team only planned to have him briefly start on the roster. T1 now plan to move forward with those modifications to make Smash a proper member of T1.

He did, however, claim that “unexpected variables” could get in the way and alter the team’s decision on who should be the team’s starting ADC and didn’t give any firm answer either way. Rather, he merely confirmed that both players should be taking part in T1’s content as fully-fledge team members moving forward.

T1 won’t be playing on the main stage for over a month, anyway, so they have time to figure out what they want their roster to look like going into the second split of the year.