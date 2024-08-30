T1 in danger of missing Worlds 2024 as top LCK orgs crush them

T1 are not guaranteed a spot at the League of Legends World Championship as the teams has not earned enough Championship Points to get an automatic bid to the event, and the squad has not been in good form.

T1 does not have an easy path to Worlds 2024 and the squad does not look like its usual self in the LCK Summer Playoffs. The team came into the event on a three-game win streak, defeating OK BRION, BNK FearX, and Kwangdong Freecs, but are already in the lower bracket after a 3-0 loss to Hanwha Life.

Article continues after ad

In the series against HLE, T1 did not manage to put up much of a fight, as the squad only managed 25 kills across all three games and didn’t even break into their opponent’s base.

T1 in general has been in a slump, which has caused much frustration for the team and its players due to its fanbase’s high expectations and their impressive Esports World Cup win.

Article continues after ad

T1 are set up for a series against Dplus KIA on September 1 that will have major seeding implications for the Region Finals, which could be the team’s last shot at a Worlds appearance.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Faker has bared the brunt of T1’s expectations this year,

T1 can still win out in the Summer Playoffs to qualify for the World Championship, but that would involve defeating Dplus KIA, Hanwha Life, and Gen.G. T1 has a 2-0 record against Dplus KIA in the Summer Split, but has a 1-3 record against HLE and a 0-4 record against Gen.G across Spring and Summer.

In the Regional Finals, T1 should have an easier time qualifying, as they only have to place in the top two, and neither HLE or Gen.G should be in the bracket.

Article continues after ad

The Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok-led squad should have a better time going up against Dplus KIA, KT Rolster, and FearX to make the championships event, regardless of how the format for the Regional Finals shakes out.

Article continues after ad

However, there is a scenario where HLE is stuck in the Regional Final with T1, which could cause headaches for the team. However, that would involve Dplus KIA going on a miracle run through the Summer Playoffs’ losers bracket.

In all scenarios, T1 needs to put together multiple series wins and overcome their dip in form if they want to move forward. Whether that will come to fruition remains up in the air, which is why their chances at making Worlds seem so precarious.