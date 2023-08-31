T1 Gumayusi sets League community ablaze with bizarre ramen analogy

T1’s Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong has been a huge topic of conversation in the past few months, but an on-stream moment where he compared the ADC role to an egg in ramen has sparked a massive debate in the League of Legends community.

In his tenure on T1, Gumayusi has become one of the League of Legends GOATs. Despite not having been able to take home a world title just yet, he’s gotten damn close and has set some regional records alongside T1 during their stellar regular season runs. Up until recently, anyways.

T1 was on a bit of a downward spiral recently in the aftermath of Faker’s injury, leaving the team on a nosedive that they were able to recover from just in time to qualify for Worlds 2023. However, Gumayusi’s performance was a hot topic in the community, one that even led a fan to send a billboard truck to T1 HQ denouncing the ADC star.

However, Gumayusi has thrust himself right back into discussion among League players after comparing his role to an egg on ramen, something that’s left the community split on either agreeing with him or wondering what Gumayusi was cooking with this one.

T1 Gumayusi claims ADC is like “an egg in instant ramen”

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Gumayusi along T1 support player Keria

Gumayusi’s opinion originally caught fire on reddit where players almost immediately hopped in to give their takes on whether or not the T1 player’s opinion was correct. Here’s the full quote from his livestream:

“ADC is like… how do we describe it… if we use ramen (instant noodle) as a metaphor, then ADC is an egg. Top, mid, jungle are noodles, water and soup base. ADC is the egg and you don’t really need it. But if they are the same ramen, the one with an egg is better. Support is like the bag of dehydrated vegetables. If it is a battle between two cups of the same ramen, that is when the egg matters.”

Gumayusi continued, “If both are with appropriate water, noodles and soup base, then the egg will make a difference. But if one is with insufficient water, no soup base or under-cooked noodles, then does the egg really matter? No, it doesn’t. When water, noodles and soup base are good, then the egg is important. Then ADC can be dynamic. Otherwise, it is meaningless.”

One reddit user called this an, “anime villain type explanation”, with his humorous delivery and overly detailed explanation, while others were saying that we should, “let him cook”. Meanwhile, some have speculated that this analogy could be him throwing his teammates under the bus, specifically Mun ‘Oner’ Hyeon-jun: “So jg gap?”

The conversation continued on the LoL Esports twitter account where reception was just as mixed. Esports org accounts like Cloud9 and G2 seemed confused by the analogy, especially without the added context of the full quote.

However, the community has already run with it. YamatoCannon already used it to joke about the tragedy of Hanwha Life missing Worlds despite a star-studded roster with two defending world champions on it.

With Guma’s analogy blowing up so quickly, it would be no surprise to see it catch on as the flavor of the month League meme, much like Showmaker’s now-iconic K’sante rant.

Either way, it remains to be seen if T1 can keep it together long enough for Guma to prove he’s the yolk the team needs to finally win a world title after being so close for the last two years.