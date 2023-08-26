T1 fans doubt Gumayusi after he gets outplayed by 16-year-old ADC prodigy

Gumayusi’s recent performance has been a hot topic of discussion among LCK fans, and that conversation has only been carried further by him getting utterly outplayed by the young ADC prodigy Calix.

It’s been a turbulent year for T1. From having things go wrong for them at MSI 2023, to Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok’s extended break from pro play and T1’s resulting nosedive, this hasn’t been the best year for T1 fans.

Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong’s performance in the last games of Summer 2023 sparked conversation in the community, with a disgruntled fan going as far as sending a billboard truck to T1 HQ calling out the star ADC player.

His recent level of play has only been called further into question after Syun ‘Calix’ Hyun-bin, a 16-year-old ADC prodigy signed with Nongshim RedForce’s LCK Challengers roster, decimated Gumayusi in a solo queue game.

T1 Gumayusi gets dominated by up-and-coming ADC player

Though Nongshim RedForce’s LCK team has languished in relative mediocrity for most of their time in the league, their LCK Challengers roster is incredibly strong.

The organization boasts some of the absolute best up-and-coming talent in Korea. It’s at the point where the team just decided to fully promote their 2022 LCK Challengers roster right into the LCK. And, while that hasn’t worked out too well for them so far, the team’s commitment to developing talent is more than commendable.

In a clip from May 2023 that’s resurfaced on Reddit, Gumayusi was outplayed by Calix, an incredibly young player that’s caught some attention in both solo queue and pro play.

The clip sees Calix running circles around Guma, landing every single skillshot in the process and putting the star ADC even further behind than he already was in this match.

All of this needs to be taken with a grain of salt considering that it’s just a solo queue game from months ago and that not every game can be a good one. Regardless, T1 fans have been ruthless in the comments.

“Good to know even the best adcs in the world blame enemy champ and support when they get outplayed.” said one user. “A non-debatable outplay. Just good Ezreal mechanics.” said another.

What’s more, Calix is arguably not even the best ADC on Nongshim’s roster. Ha ‘vital’ In-seong is a high-priority candidate for high tier orgs in Korea or otherwise after his incredible performance in the LCK CL playoffs, leaving Calix as a sub between mid and ADC. Don’t be surprised if Nongshim’s CL players end up on other teams this year.

While you can only draw so much from an isolated solo queue clip, the fact that there are so many strong ADC players up for grabs means that Gumayusi will have to step it up if he wants to keep his spot on one of the most iconic orgs in competitive League of Legends.

