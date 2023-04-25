T1 Faker stars in Worlds 2023 promotional video produced by Seoul

LoL Worlds 2023 is already getting some promotional material early in the year, with Faker starring in a video produced by Seoul. Though he’s still the greatest player of all time for many, he hasn’t won Worlds since 2016.

Worlds 2022 was regarded by fans, analysts, and even the pro players themselves as one of the best world championships put on in League of Legends’ long and impactful history as an esport.

However, it also saw Faker and the rest of T1 dominating for the entire year, only to fall just short of the finish line. If he had won Worlds 2022, Faker would have earned his fourth world title.

In a promotional video for Worlds 2023 that was produced in Seoul, Faker seemed determined to make sure things were different this time. He’s already the greatest player of all time in the eyes of many, but it wouldn’t hurt to have another title under his best.

T1 Faker wants to win Worlds 2023 in his home country

The last time Faker played an international competition in South Korea wasn’t so long ago. During MSI 2022, he had the whole crowd behind him only to lose 3-2 to RNG, a result eerily similar to how they’d go on to lose Worlds 2022 just months later.

The same then happened in the LCK finals where, after T1 swept the all-pro vote in convincing fashion, they lost the Grand Finals to GenG after besting them just a week prior.

Though T1’s current roster is legendary in its own right, they seem to be cursed when it comes to the matches that matter most. Faker’s determined to make sure things are different this time.

Though his claims in the video would require T1 to make it to Worlds 2023, it’d be a massive upset if they didn’t manage to finish at least fourth within the LCK. It’s a relatively safe assumption that he’ll be competing.

If he wants to prove he’s the best in the world and back up his claims, he’ll have to make it all the way to the World Final to get the chance at playing in the Gocheok Sky Dome, the largest indoor venue in South Korea.