T1 CEO takes salary cut after making “inappropriate comments” about LCK star

After an online scandal involving LCK star Mun ‘Oner’ Hyeon-jun, T1 CEO Joe Marsh has apologized to fans and the League of Legends community for his actions, taking a six-month salary cut while promising to behave more appropriately from now on.

T1 is one of the world’s most well-known esports organization — but with that position at the helm comes a great amount of scrutiny. CEO Joe Marsh is known for being outspoken on social media, bantering with the community while stoically defending his players.

However, recent comments made by Marsh in the team’s Discord server caught the ire of fans. They claimed the CEO made inappropriate comments about jungler Oner’s physique, inadvertently causing unnecessary distractions to the pro’s focus.

Marsh admitted fault for the comments — as well as a number of other issues with the organization in communicating with the public — in an August 15 statement.

“I am proud of the hard work he has put into working out, and I made a joke about spraying oil on him for a photoshoot and used the phrase ‘thirst trap,'” he said on the Oner comments.

“I gave my sincere apology to him directly. I will make sure nothing like this happens again.”

Marsh and other T1 staff members were also called out for allowing racism on their public Discord and spreading sensitive information publicly.

“It was an inappropriate move to share such information and pictures externally, especially through an unofficial outlet,” he explained.

For context, racist comments were made targeting T1 fans on the public Discord. These comments were not removed and moderated in a timely manner in the organization’s eyes. “It was a clear mistake of mine not to realize what was going on,” Marsh admitted, promising to be better.

On top of the apology, Marsh has accepted taking a six-month salary cut as punishment. Numerous employees who looked after the Discord serve are also facing potential disciplinary action.

The CEO’s statement comes after T1’s tumultuous few months dealing with its fan base. The organization faced a lot of criticism following their 3-2 loss to Chinese rivals RNG in the MSI 2022 final, with some fans calling for the team’s coaches to be dismissed.

Star player Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok has also launched legal action against some fans online over hateful comments. The team is supporting that legal fight.