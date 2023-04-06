T1 and LCK pay tribute to Faker on mid laner’s 10th anniversary as a pro

T1 and LCK have both released tribute videos to honor Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok as the Korean mid laner celebrates ten years as a professional player.

April 6 marks the 10th anniversary of Faker’s first match as a professional player, a 2-0 victory over CJ Entus Blaze in OLYMPUS Champions Spring 2013.

The Korean mid laner has since gone on to establish himself as the best player in the history of the game, winning countless individual honors, three World Championships, two Mid-Season Invitationals and 10 LCK and Champions Korea titles.

Article continues after ad

At the age of 26, Faker shows no sign of slowing down. Just recently, he made the 1st All-LCK Team along with the rest of his T1 squad – the first time in the LCK’s history that the first team was made up of players from the same side. And last year, Faker came close to adding a fourth World Championship ring to his collection before T1 lost to DRX in a nail-biting five-game final that shattered League of Legends’ peak viewership record.

LCK was the first to post a tribute video to Faker, titled “10 years of greatness”. Shortly afterward, T1 released their own tribute video, titled “It is an honor to be with you”.

Article continues after ad

With T1’s team focused on winning the LCK Spring Split, the South Korean organization promised to release another commemorative video in May, which will be filmed after the Spring Season finals.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

T1 are one of the three teams already qualified for MSI 2023, alongside G2 Esports and Cloud9. The international event will take place from May 2-21 in London.

Last week, Dexerto published an in-depth feature about Faker’s decade-long journey with comments from Erik ‘DoA’ Lonnquist, who cast the Korean mid laner’s first game, and Jeong ‘Impact’ Eon-young, who played alongside “The Unkillable Demon King” between 2013 and 2014.