Swain receiving “mid-scope update” in League of Legends as Riot reinvigorates mage

Riot is continuing with their “mid-scope update” reworks for League of Legends champions, with Noxian Grand General Swain joining the ever-growing list in Season 12. It comes after buffs planned for patch 12.6 were delayed for bigger changes.

Swain has been struggling on Summoner’s Rift for some time. The Noxian Grand General hasn’t really lived up to that title, having been relegated to the support role where he’s most popular nowadays.

Even then, he’s struggling. He’s got one of the lowest pick rates in the game as of LoL patch 12.6, according to LoLalytics.

With that being said, Riot has recognized the need for Swain changes. Buffs were planned for the aforementioned update, but were vetoed days before the patch went live.

The process wasn’t fruitless though. Swain is getting a “mini-rework” in League of Legends Season 12, to the same scale that has been successful for a number of other dated champions in the last year.

Swain mini-rework in League of Legends Season 12: details

Riot hasn’t shared many details on the Swain changes coming later in League of Legends Season 12 — although he is being worked on at the same time as Olaf and Taliyah’s overhauls.

The previous set of buffs, according to developer ‘TheTruexy’, were shipped with the intention of “shifting power out of less satisfying places and into the spells that make Swain, well Swain.”

This likely marks an overall move back to top and mid from his generally played roles of bot lane and support.

Given the wild success of the Ahri and Rengar reworks (Janna’s was a success of a different kind) getting to the pulse of issues in their respective communities, Swain mains are holding out hope for a similar treatment.

Along with Olaf and Taliyah, we're also working on a mid-scope update for Swain! @TheTruexy is the designer working on him. Will have more to share in future. https://t.co/X8OxDHoTsD pic.twitter.com/o5KwlBNeRQ — August (@RiotAugust) April 7, 2022

Swain mini-rework release date in League of Legends

Riot hasn’t said when to expect the upcoming Swain changes to be revealed, but it might not be long before we find out what’s next for the Grand General — it’s likely just a matter of time in League of Legends Season 12.

Hopefully, for Swain players, they can invigorate the mage who has seen his popularity and power fall over the last year in favor of newer champions who wield more burst damage and sustain.