Streamer Quin69 hits back at Riot after “sham” League of Legends ban

Twitch streamer Quin69 claims Riot Games unfairly banned him from League of Legends after streamer snipers sabotaged his match.

While being a streamer has many perks, one of the downsides to playing online in front of viewers is the potential of being griefed by users trying to ruin your game.

According to Twitch personality Quin69, his ban from League of Legends was the result of streamer snipers sabotaging his matches. He is now hitting back at Riot Games for the “sham” LoL suspension.

Quin69 disputes League of Legends ban

The streamer got into hot water after being accused of feeding in the popular MOBA. According to Riot Games customer support, they believed that Quin69 had given up on the game after feeling he was being “trolled.”

The streamer posted their explanation on Twitter and responded to it with a Twitlonger message. “The game is already over because I have not been able to play due to the stream snipers repeatedly breaking ToS to make it impossible for me to have a legitimate ranked match,” he wrote in defense. “I see they are clearly just trying to seek attention… so I decide to “run it down mid” and alt-tab to a YT video so as to not encourage their behavior.”

Quin then claimed that the trolls themselves were the ones that reported him, and Riot Games’ decision has allowed them to get away with it. “All the stream snipers report me… I get banned. I am now told they are on discord celebrating as “they are the guys who got quin69 banned!!” and now Riot has confirmed that they checked the video and deem it a legitimate ban whilst the stream snipers run free gloating about the entire ordeal,” he said.

Following his reaction on the social media site, the streamer then went live on Twitch and disputed Riot Games’ decision to uphold his ban by using a soccer analogy.

“It’s like I’m playing a soccer game and all my teammates and enemies or opposing team are trolling me,” he said. “We’re in a ranked soccer match and they’re doing this. So I’m like f**k this, I don’t want to be a part of this. So I walk off the f**king soccer field because I’m trying to have a legitimate ranked soccer match. And the referee is like AH, RED CARD!”

At the time of writing, Riot Games has yet to respond to the streamer’s dispute. Quin69, however, has asked the developer to re-watch his entire VOD of the match.