Skarner set for rework after winning League Season 12 VGU poll

Riot Games announced that Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the VGU update poll by a massive margin and will be receiving a rework to all of his abilities and visuals.

From January 7-19, League of Legends hosted a poll in-client where players could vote for the champion they wanted to receive a VGU update. Riot has hosted this annual vote each year as a way for players to voice their desires to update older and less popular champions.

Champions available to vote for were Nocturne, Kog’Maw, Tryndamere, Shyvana, and Skarner.

Although many saw Shyvana is a clear favorite to win, after tallying the votes jungler Skarner won in an absolute landslide victory.

Skarner slated for rework after winning VGU poll

On February 4, Riot released the stats for the polls they hosted for both the champion update as well as the thematic revamp.

The poll results show Skarner won the vote notching 33.4% of the vote. Skarner beat out the second-place finisher Shyvana by almost 14%, making it clear League players want to see Skarner completely reworked.

Lead champion producer at Riot Reav3 teased what to expect from the Skarner changes, “We’ve tried smaller reworks of Skarner’s kit in the past, but it never really increased his playrate, so we’ll be looking to do a massive reboot of his kit, theme, and visuals (similar to Sion and Urgot). We’ll look to keep his kidnapping ult in some form, but otherwise we’ll be rebuilding him from the ground up.”

Skarner has had one of the lowest playrates of all champions on Summoner’s Rift in Season 12, sitting at 0.5% Pick Rate at all levels of play according to stats site u.gg.

Riot’s changes will look to make his kit more modern while not completely abandoning his iconic ultimate ability, Impale.

This marks the third year in a row Shyvana got the second most votes for the VGU update.

Reav3 recognized the need for a Shyvana rework, “So while we can’t promise that Shyvana will be the next big VGU we do, she is a pretty strong contender for the next one we explore outside of a VGU vote.”

The Skarner rework currently has no official release date, but look for updates on his design throughout Season 12.