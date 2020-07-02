In the meta of Aphelios, Ezreal, and Varus, one League bot lane has risen up to try and bring them all down ⁠— Senna-Wukong. The “fasting Senna” strategy is back in force with the Monkey King. We’ve broken down why, and how you can bring it to your own games.

You thought Fasting Senna was dead? It’s not. It’s back with vengeance, despite an ever-evolving meta down in the bot lane. This time however, her partner is different ⁠— it’s Wukong.

The Monkey King recently underwent a major rework in League of Legends, giving his kit a face lift to Season 10 standards. With lots more utility to work with, he’s rising up as a prominent pick in pro play.

Senna and Wukong might seem like an odd bot lane combination, but it’s been by far the most popular since pro play returned. Its mix of lane dominance, teamfight prowess, damage, and utility makes it one of the most exciting pairings down in bot. Here’s why.

Why is Senna Wukong so strong in the bot lane?

Senna Wukong was really popularized by MAD Lions bot lane Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság and Norman ‘Kaiser’ Kaiser. The duo have played it three times since the LEC returned for Summer 2020, and have won all their games with Senna Wukong.

According to the mastermind behind the plan, Kaiser, it’s a strong pick into Varus, one of the meta AD carries. “There’s two things that beat Varus, and that’s sustain and engage. Wukong and Senna bot lane have both,” he said on the LEC broadcast.

It’s also been exported to other regions, seeing play in the LPL and the LCK at the top level. It currently holds an 80% win rate across the major regions over five games. The sample size may seem small but that’s only looking at the top flight ⁠— it’s taking off in minor regions too.

The reason why Senna Wukong is so strong is because of its “jack-of-all-trades” style. The two champions in combination have plenty of sustain, engage, and damage. What Wukong lacks in range, he gains in power once on top of you. Senna’s long range, and slows with either Glacial Augment or Frozen Mallet, gives Wukong the opportunity to close down gaps with ease.

Watch Kaiser put in a MVP-winning performance on Wukong against SK Gaming in the LEC.

It might struggle through the early laning phase as both champions scale up to their key spikes ⁠— level six, plus souls for Senna. However, the two have enough sustain and utility between them to keep their health bars topped up. While it excels into poke lanes, which is Varus’ specialty, it can also shut down other carries who can’t peel for themselves.

How to play Senna Wukong

The most handy tip for playing Senna Wukong is understanding that pre-six, the lane is pretty weak. You will lose tower plates, you will get chunked out, and you’ll drop CS. This will be especially the case in double ranged matchups.

However, there’s ways of getting around this. Taking Doran’s Shield as your starting item, and Second Wind in your runes down the Resolve tree, you can tank your way through the early game. Once you hit level six, it’s then a case of finding the right windows to engage.

The Wukong will often then split into a side lane with Teleport and act as a 1-3-1 or flank threat in the mid-game. With his passive, he can take duels with most enemies. His Teleport allows him to get into fights quickly if needed to help initiate or flank.

Items wise, "feasting Wukong" builds the same as top lane. Trinity Force and Death's Dance are must buys. After that, it's pretty open. Sterak's Gage, Black Cleaver, and Edge of Night are popular. As long as you take Conqueror, you're sitting pretty.

As for the Senna half, she plays like a typical Fasting Senna. She goes around farming souls, laying down vision, building utility items with a bit of damage intertwined. Some Senna’s have been running Grasp of the Undying over Glacial Augment, then opting into Frozen Mallet first to have extra tankiness. This is the most popular build right now, and it scales nicely into late.

If an opportunistic fight pops up, Senna Wukong can usually capitalize on it in lane or across the map. They have good burst damage, and as the fight drags on, Wukong only gets stronger. If there’s no peel to stop the Wukong, he will tear through the backline.

What other “feasting” champions are on the rise with “Fasting Senna”?

Fasting Senna originally got its start back in February with supports like Tahm Kench, Nautilus, and Galio. These champions would do incredibly well with the early gold influx, hitting core item power spikes like Stoneplate early.

However, the strategy has now morphed into something where the “feasting” champion can side lane in the mid-game to not only get a gold lead, but an experience lead too. While this may just sound like Senna support but the AD carries playing it, it’s still got that interesting dichotomy in the bot lane the marksman provides.

Champions like Maokai, Pantheon, and Sett have also been on the rise alongside Fasting Senna since the start of the Summer Split. Even ‘supports’ like Karma and Soraka have been picked alongside the Redeemer.

Despite numerous attempts to nerf the strategy, Fasting Senna remains strong. With Wukong, it seems almost unstoppable, and by far the most popular fasting duo down in bot. Their incredible dueling and teamfighting capabilities gives them a lot of power, and Senna’s new role in the lane has opened up a new style of play.

It’s likely this isn’t the final evolution of Fasting Senna we will see. Wukong is getting nerfed for pro play soon, and more changes could be on the way for regular players too. However, it just seems like a matter of time until the next Senna strategy rises up to dominate the bot lane.