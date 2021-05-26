Selfmade officially joins Team Vitality after Fnatic LEC Summer 2021 roster shuffle - Dexerto

Team Vitality have announced their LEC Summer 2021 team with jungler Oskar ‘Selfmade’ Boderek slotting into the new lineup in light of Fnatic’s recent roster shuffle.

Selfmade joins Team Vitality for LEC Summer 2021.

Fnatic dropped Selfmade after Bwipo’s switch to the jungle.

Team Vitality shook up roster 10th-place LEC Spring finish.

Team Vitality sign Selfmade

Selfmade has officially transferred away from Fnatic after months of roster speculation, and will join Vitality’s revamped lineup.

Selfmade will join former BIG top laner Enzo ‘SLT’ Gonzalez, mid laner Adam ‘LIDER’ Ilyasov from mousesports, bot laner Juš ‘Crownshot’ Marušič, and support Labros ‘Labrov’ Papoutsakis.

Previous leaks had the move written on the walls with Fnatic’s top lane situation hinting that Selfmade would soon be on his way out.

They're not here to be loved, they're here to win it all 😈 Please meet our LEC roster for the 2021 Summer Split 🤩 #VforVillains *pending Riot approval pic.twitter.com/T2hvRqpBhF — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) May 26, 2021

In screenshots published by LEC insider Wooloo, Selfmade said that Fnatic had left it to Bwipo to ultimately choose his fate: stay on the team as a jungler or leave.

Although the situation inside Fnatic remains unconfirmed, Bwipo was formally named the jungler moments before Vitality announced their new player.

Team Vitality LEC Roster: