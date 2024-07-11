Scientists name new crab species after League of Legends champion

Scientists have discovered a new species of crab in the coral reefs of the South China Sea and named after one of League of Legends’s most hated champions.

The new crab is called Gothus teemo and was named after the champion Teemo due to its appearance. The Xanthidae family crab is described as a small, “densely covered short setaw,” with a brown-striped coloration.

Teemo is a fluffy, brown, and white-colored champion known for his small size. The character is quite popular thanks to its cute appearance, which has resulted in various plushies and figurines, but is hated in-game due to his frustrating spells that poison players.

The Yordle is even targeted in matches because of his frustrating playstyle: poisoning players and running away to lure them into his mushroom traps.

Gothus teemo, thankfully, does not have any similarities to the League champion outside of his appearance.

Scientists and researchers discovered the new species on the Paracel and Spratly Islands and have been studying them in a Chinese marine biology museum in China. The crab is also part of a new genus, or group of species, of crabs that have also been named after a game.

Zoosystematics and Evolution

The genus for this group of new crabs is called Gothus, named after the thousand-year-old Chinese board game, as the name alludes “to the intermingled black and white patterns on the carapace, beneath which lie circular granules resembling the pieces of the game.”

Gothus teemo is another in a long line of species named after charters in popular media like video games. Scientists have named animals after The Legend of Zelda, Street Fighter, and even Pokemon characters.

This, however, does seem to be the first time a scientist has taken inspiration from the Riot Games MOBA – and it doesn’t seem like it will be the last.