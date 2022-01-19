Riot teases potential League of Legends “emo band” music project

Step aside Pentakill, K/DA, and True Damage, there’s new kids on the block with Riot teasing a League of Legends “emo band” project coming in 2022. While it’s only a “vibe check” for now, the next musical number could be coming sooner than expected.

My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and Bring Me The Horizon move along, League of Legends’ latest musical project is set to blow expectations out the water. After dabbling in metal, k-pop, and hip-hop, Riot is teasing a potential “emo band” to continue their Runeterra musical journey.

While it does come around the hype and flurry around the When We Were Young festival announcement on the same day ⁠— with everyone getting their angst fix just by looking at the line-up ⁠— there’s legs in this musical number for League.

A tweet from the official Riot Games Music account on January 18 was just a “vibe check” for an emo band, but it quickly went viral within the League community.

just a vibe check… emo band? 🤔 — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) January 19, 2022

With Riot currently doing one new music project a year ⁠— last year was Pentakill’s mega third album, tied in with the release of Viego ⁠— adding a new number isn’t the most drastic idea. True Damage fans are still waiting for another single with Akali and co, sure, but there is palpable hype around this 2000s flashback.

Riot have done a good job leading fans on in the replies, especially with comparisons to LEC musical projects in the past like Rekkles With My Heart. Now, it’s just a matter of whether the developer pulls the trigger or not on League’s first emo band.

Who is in League of Legends’ emo band?

While it’s all just teasers and inklings for now, that hasn’t stopped players from casting their favorite League of Legends champions into the emo band.

One popular reply has an all-male group of Aphelios, Sett, Ezreal, Kayn, and Rakan. “The saddest bestie of them all” Amumu, as eloquently put by Riot’s socials, is also a big consideration.

It’s not just male champions getting involved though. Morgana and Vex definitely have the angsty vibe to go along with an emo band, or even new release Zeri plus Rell.

For now though, League of Legends’ emo band musical project is just an idea.

Given the whiplash hype though, there will likely be new music gracing players ahead in 2022.