Riot survey teases Apocalypse, Foodfight, more for future TFT sets

Selected TFT players could have been given a glimpse at the future of Riot’s autobattler. A recent survey has allowed players to choose between a plethora of TFT set options after Fates, both fun and serious, as Riot looks to ramp up the content load.

Every set after Teamfight Tactics’ initial launch has had a distinct theme to it. Set 2 was all about mastering the four elements in Rise of the Elements. Set 3 took us to space with Galaxies. Players might be dueling it out with Runeterra's gods during Fates, but that will all change.

Riot often soundboard ideas off the community in post-game surveys. It has been a long-time thing in League of Legends, where they’ve teased their expansion into other genres like FPS titles by surveying the game’s players.

Now, they’re using the surveys to dictate the future of TFT. Dexerto has obtained a survey distributed to players this week, with Riot outlining potential ideas for future TFT sets after Fates.

Riot asked players to pick between a selection of three randomly assigned set concepts. There were 11 concepts in total, ranging from serious battles for the future of Runeterra like the Fight for Tomorrow, to more fun and lighthearted ideas like Foodfight to add a comical twist to the autobattler.

We’ve listed all the set options below, including the champions Riot highlighted as potential candidates for units.

Apocalypse

A grim, futuristic set pitting the final defenders of the world against various apocalyptic forces including alien invaders, zombies, demons, and killer robots.

Units: Nunu and Willump, Brand, Zyra, Heimerdinger, Vel’Koz, Jinx, Ekko, Lux, Jarvan IV, Galio, Garen

Battle of the Bands

A fun, musical competition between the premiere music groups of Runeterra has broken out. Which band will reign supreme?

Units: Akali, Kai’Sa, Ahri, Evelynn, Kayle, Sona, Bard, Zilean

Fight for Tomorrow

A high-tech, flashy set pitting lethal special forces squahs against each other for control over the far future of Runeterra.

Units: Caitlyn, Lucian, Ezreal, Illaoi, Rek’Sai, Katarina, Fiora, Irelia

Foodfight

A silly set focused on the most epic foodfight to ever take place on Runeterra! Featuring lots of culinary professionals and hungry guests.

Units: Sivir, Graves, Pantheon, Akali, Leona, Olaf, Evelynn, Gragas, Tahm Kench

High School Battles

A lighthearted, anime-inspired set featuring teams of high school clubs and their teachers battling it out at a school festival.

Units: Fiora, Graves, Yuumi, Jayce, Darius, Ahri, Vladimir, Ekko, Ezreal, Lee Sin

Mechs vs Monsters vs Magic

A campy, cinematic set focused on the conflict between three forces: giant robots, enormous monsters, and ancient magics.

Units: Rengar, Sett, Zoe, Ziggs, Aatrox, Cho’Gath, Rek’Sai, Brand

Mega Mechs

A serious, warlike set pitching teams of weaponized giant robots, their young pilots, and brilliant scientists against each other.

Units: Leona, Jax, Ezreal, Lux, Viktor, Pyke, Ziggs, Shen

Party Time

A silly, lighthearted set taking place at a birthday party, and all the guests are Champions! Featuring finely dressed guests, party crashers, entertainers, and more!

Units: Morgana, Gaio, Akali, Ekko, Qiyana, Yasuo, Senna, Fiddlesticks, Nami, Nasus, Udyr, Soraka

The Last Stand

A dark and cataclysmic set, pitching the ultimate battle between the forces of light and darkness, with demons and ghosts fighting angels and gods.

Units: Gangplank, Viktor, Katarina, Galio, Vi, Brand, Garen

Timelines

A stylist, science fiction set connecting the past, present, and future of specific champions in an epic battle against a looming cosmic evil

Units: Ahri, Ashe, Twisted Fate

Versus

A grudge-fueled, grim set pitching the greatest of rivals of League’s champions and skins against each other. Who will win? Angels or demons? Ice or Fire? Dragons or dragon slayer?

Units: Morgana, Kayle, Varus, Teemo, Diana, Anivia

TFT Fates isn’t going to stick around forever, and one of these set ideas could already be in development for Set 5. The next instalment of Teamfight Tactics is set to launch some time in 2021.

While it’s likely Riot have already decided on the path for their next adventure in the convergence, there’s a possibility one of the survey options could appear in Set 6 or beyond.

If you see the notification in-game to complete a survey, be sure to do so, as you could shape the future direction of TFT.