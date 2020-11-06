 Riot responds after LoL Worlds 2020 drops bug leaves players empty-handed - Dexerto
League of Legends

Riot responds after LoL Worlds 2020 drops bug leaves players empty-handed

Published: 6/Nov/2020 2:35

by Andrew Amos
League of Legends Worlds 2020 drops
Riot Games

League of Legends players were left empty-handed during Worlds 2020 after the drops system glitched numerous times, not rewarding them for key moments. Riot has apologized for the glitch, and are looking at making it up to players.

Players watched the League of Legends 2020 World Championship, not just in anticipation of the top-quality gameplay, but also the drops rewards.

Skins and other in-game ⁠— and out-of-game ⁠— goodies were on offer if players tuned in. It was even more incentive to even just chuck Worlds on in the background if you didn’t want to tune in entirely.

LEC drops rewards for League of Legends
Riot Games
Drops were first introduced in League of Legends for the LEC and LCS earlier in 2020.

However, the drops system has been labeled as a failure by players. It comes after numerous threads have gained traction across social media, claiming drops were “by far the most disappointing thing” of Worlds 2020.

Some players noted they watched the majority of games, but didn’t receive a single drop. Others said the rewards were worthless, spanning from free Spotify playlists to some summoner icons.

The biggest grievance players had was not receiving a supposed guaranteed drop during the Worlds 2020 Final. When Suning’s Chen ‘Bin’ Ze-Bin got a pentakill during Game 2, all players watching should have received an in-game drop.

However, the system broke. No one received the drop on the day, and this only fuelled the community’s anti-drops sentiment. Riot have apologized for this error though, and are looking at making it up to players.

“We had a glitch with the Penta drop at Worlds so we had to re-drop it. You should see it in your drops page if you were logged in, opted in, and watching on lolesports.com at the time,” developer Riot5oda told players on Reddit.

Riot5oda also stated the dev team is working on fixing the drops system for 2021. It had an equally rocky implementation into the LEC and LCS earlier in 2020, but it’s something Riot wants to integrate in the future.

“I also wanted to say that we’re listening to your feedback and hear you.

“While there are reasons for the challenges we had, we ultimately wanted to make something fun [for] Worlds during an unprecedented time and we’re going to make some changes for the better moving forward.”

League of Legends

Should Perkz leave G2 Esports for the LCS? – Amazing & Munchables

Published: 5/Nov/2020 11:50

by Daniel Cleary
Perkz on Worlds 2019 stage
Riot Games

G2 Esports LCS Perkz Worlds 2020

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship has finally come to a close and off-season rumors are starting to heat up. Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny discuss what could be next for G2 Esports star Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic amid speculation of a move to the LCS, in Dexerto’s Worlds 2020 review.

Over the last three years, G2 Esports has had consistent performances on the international stage, appearing in two Worlds semi-finals and even making one grand finals appearance vs FPX after winning MSI in 2019.

However, following their defeat to World Champions Damwon Gaming in the 2020 semi-finals, rumors have started to circulate about the European roster, and there have been reports about Perkz potentially returning to the mid lane to compete for Fnatic or a North American team.

Speaking on the matter in our Worlds review, Amazing highlighted that, with Caps remaining as G2’s mid-laner, Perkz would not have the same chance at glory that he had prior to switching roles and forming the superteam in 2019.

Should Perkz move to an LCS team?

“If Caps stays on G2, he has to leave,” Amazing explained. “Otherwise, he will forever be in the shadow of Caps, at least given the recent memory, and he will not be able to fulfill his own potential.”

He followed up by claiming Perkz might also play for longer if he was to return to the mid lane position, “I think one more year of playing on the AD Carry role, and he will retire afterwards, he wouldn’t want to play anymore. So I think for that reason he has to leave.”

When asked if Fnatic would be the best option for Perkz, Amazing added that a move to an LCS roster like TSM might give the Croatian star a better chance to shine, “He has to be the focal point of the team, he has to be the face of the team. So I think going to NA would actually be a better shot for him. Going to TSM now that Bjergsen has retired.”

Munchables also shared his thoughts on the rumored Fnatic move, highlighting that G2 Esports won’t want to face a Fnatic roster led by Perkz in the coming season and that a move to the LCS could be more likely than previously expected.

“I don’t see a universe where G2 gives away one of their star players to their ultimate rival, come on! There’s no way,” he revealed, before claiming G2’s Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriquez might play a part in where Perkz ends up.

“Of everything we know about Ocelote, he’s like the most competitive person on the planet,” Munchables explained. “There’s no way he would give away something so valuable to his biggest opponent and his biggest rival of all time.”

As of now, it remains unclear if Perkz has any intention of leaving the G2 Esports lineup in the 2020 season. But, with the LEC and LCS set to return in late January 2021 , we will likely have to wait a while to find out just what the European star will decide.