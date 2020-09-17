Riot release LoL World's 2020 official song "Take Over"

Riot Games has finally released the official theme song for the upcoming 2020 League of Legends World Championship, titled “Take Over.”

Following months of anticipation, the top League of Legends teams from across the world will finally face off against each other in Shanghai for Worlds 2020, which starts on September 25.

Advertisement

To mark the most prestigious event of the year, Riot Games always releases a theme song in celebration, with tracks like “Phoenix,” “Rise,” and “Legends Never Die” making their debut at the World Championship in recent years.

As Riot teased this year's Worlds song with pro player characters like those who appeared in the "Rise" music video, many fans initially expected a similar track from the League of Legends music team in 2020.

Advertisement

Riot release "Take Over" as Worlds 2020 song

With the groups all drawn and the competition's schedule now confirmed, the official Worlds 2020 song was finally released on September 17, just a week out from all the action getting underway.

Read More: Riot Games testing Matchmaking update to limit League of Legends smurfs

This year, Riot has partnered up with Jeremy Mc Kinnon (A Day to Remember), Max Schneider, and Henry Lau to create the Worlds 2020 theme, titled: “Take Over”

You can watch and listen to the full 'Take Over' music video down below.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbNL9ZyB49c

Take Over's music video features appearances from pro players like T1 mid laner Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok and FunPlus Phoenix's jungler Gao 'Tian' Tian-Liang as Lee Sin.

The release of 'Take Over' as this year's theme song also suggests that there will be some kind of live performance for the track in Worlds 2020's opening ceremony, in the coming weeks.

League of Legends pop group K/DA is also expected to appear at the World Championship, with a new member Seraphine, ahead of their first album release later in the year. It is likely that they will also debut some new tracks on the Worlds stage but fans will have to wait a little longer to find out for sure.

Advertisement

You can stay up to date with everything Worlds 2020 at our official hub.