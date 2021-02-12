Logo
League of Legends

Riot looking at more Viego nerfs as League jungler dominates Season 11 meta

Published: 12/Feb/2021 7:39

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Share

Viego

Viego isn’t just making his presence known in League of Legends’ jungle. The newly-released Ruined King has been dominating the meta in three different roles ⁠— top, jungle, and mid ⁠— and Riot want to put a end to it.

Viego certainly isn’t League’s most broken champion on release. However, the Ruined King has made a huge impact on the Season 11 meta.

He has risen to become one of the most played ⁠— and powerful ⁠— junglers in the game. That power balance, in Riot’s eyes, is fine. However, he’s also extremely potent in top and mid lane, and that’s got the developers concerned.

Viego in League of Legends
Riot Games
Viego is performing well in not just one, but three roles in League of Legends.

Currently, Viego has a 50.81% win rate in mid lane with a 3.84% pick rate, according to stats site op.gg. This is compared to 49.22% win rate in the jungle and a 8.97% pick rate. While players are playing him more often in his intended role, he’s seeing more success in lane.

League developer August ‘August’ Browning said that the rates aren’t a huge cause for concern yet, but Riot are “keeping an eye on lane Viego and will adjust if necessary.”

“Right now Viego mid has like a 1-1.5% higher winrate than jungle, but that (by itself) doesn’t mean jungle is bad or lane is OP,” he told players on Reddit on February 10.

“We’re keeping an eye on lane Viego and will adjust if necessary. We primarily want him to be a viable jungler, but hopefully we can also let him lane as there are quite a few players who enjoy him there.”

Riot August on Viego nerfs in League of Legends

If Riot were to touch Viego again, they’d follow through with their League patch 11.2 nerfs and continue touching up his minion sustain. This would ensure lane Viego players are punished, without hurting junglers too much.

It comes as the community has pushed Riot to look at Viego’s possession mechanic on his passive. Players claim it’s “barely relevant,” and only being used to get ultimate resets. August rebutted their concerns though.

“If it’s true that Viego only uses possession for the ult reset and it’s a trap to make use of the champions he takes over, that would be a problem I’d look to resolve in the future. Not sure that’s true from what I’ve seen of him however,” he said.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield Valentine’s Day Max Raid Battle event adds Shiny Milcery

Published: 12/Feb/2021 7:22

by Brad Norton
Pokemon gameplay
Nintendo

Share

Pokemon Go

A limited-time Valentine’s Day update has arrived in Pokemon Sword & Shield, changing the state of Max Raid Battles by introducing Shiny Milcery into the mix.

Max Raids are undeniably one of the most important aspects to Pokemon Sword & Shield. They provide a tough challenge but they also serve as a great way to farm valuable resources.

Naturally, these raids garner a lot of attention with each and every update. New Pokemon are often added in with a limited time to add them to your collection.

That’s exactly the case in a new Valentine’s Day update for Pokemon Sword & Shield. Milcery is already a rare Pokemon as it is, but now, the Shiny version can be found in Max Raid Battles.

Shiny Milcery join Max Raid Battles

Pokemon gameplay
Nintendo
Get your hands on Milcery through the new Max Raid Battle.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day in-game, Pokemon Sword & Shield players will be able to track down Milcery through Max Raid Battles now. Not only that, but their Shiny variant is also on offer, with higher drop rates than usual.

This particular event is already live in-game and runs through until February 15. This means you’ve got just a few days to try your luck and get your hands on the rare Pokemon.

With a 20% rarity to begin with, spotting a Shiny version is going to be even more difficult. Even throughout the event, they’re not going to be all too common. When one appears, make sure you don’t hesitate to collect it.

In order to evolve this Pokemon once it’s in your collection, you’ll need a special treat. Keeping in line with Valentine’s Day, grabbing a considerate Sweet from cafe will help get Milcery on your side.

Pokemon gameplay
Nintendo
Alcremie is the next evolution of the Milcery.

With enough effort, Milcery will soon evolve into Alcremie, a Pokemon that resembles a cute dessert with strawberries in her hair. 

It’s well worth your time to jump back in over Valentine’s Day if you’ve been needing to track down Milcery. You’ve got until Feb. 15 to get the job done.