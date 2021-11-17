Riot monitoring “broken” new objective bounties in League of Legends Season 12

With League of Legends patch 11.23 having dropped, Riot Games introduced a ton of new content to the game including objective bounties. Many players have complained about how the new bounty mechanic is “broken”, and now, Riot has responded.

League’s Season 12 preseason has begun, with many changes introduced to Summoner’s Rift.

One of the bigger changes is the introduction of objective bounties, which includes a shared amount of gold granted to a team for slaying major objectives in League of Legends like turrets, Dragons, Rift Herald, and Baron Nashor, triggered when a team is sufficiently behind.

Since the introduction of this mechanic players have noticed objective bounties are too strong with many having called for changes to the system already.

Advertisement

Riot monitoring objective bounty system

Many League players, including a handful of pros, shared their concern about the state of the objective bounty system and noted the high amounts of gold losing teams are granted.

Read more: Rekkles leaves G2 in shock move to French side Karmine Corp

Adam “LIDER” Ilyasov, a European LoL pro, also shared his frustration with the system, and called it “the worst thing ever invented.”

first day of preseason and i can tell you that objective bounty is the worst thing ever invented — Adam (@LIDERlol) November 17, 2021

Popular Twitch streamer for Team Liquid Drew “MIDBEAST” Timbs remarked that the comeback objectives were “broken” and “overpowered” on the recently dropped preseason patch.

Senior game designer for the League of Legends team Matt Leung-Harrison recognized players’ complaints about the objective bounty system and offered some insight on the situation. He said the development team is, “currently monitoring objective bounties turning on slightly too early,” and asked players to report instances where the objective bounty system “felt off.”

Advertisement

We’re currently monitoring objective bounties turning on slightly too early (when teams don’t feel behind enough to warrant getting a bounty). Please reply to the thread with games that feel off to you & why they felt off (opgg and game identifying information will suffice). — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhRoXzOn) November 17, 2021

In a follow-up to his tweet, Matt provided clarification on exactly how the objective bounty system works. He said, “It’s based on 4 factors. dragon lead, gold lead, xp lead, turret lead (just the turret itself, since the gold from the turret is included in the gold lead).”

It’s based on 4 factors. dragon lead, gold lead, xp lead, turret lead (just the turret itself, since the gold from the turret is included in the gold lead) — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhRoXzOn) November 17, 2021

Hopefully, Riot can use the preseason to fine-tune the objective bounty system to be a more balanced comeback mechanic.