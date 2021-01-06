 Riot Games takes LCS into "new era" with North American league rebrand - Dexerto
Riot Games takes LCS into “new era” with North American league rebrand

Published: 6/Jan/2021 0:14

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games unveils new LCS rebrand for 2021 season.
Riot Games

LCS Riot Games

Riot Games have unveiled a league-wide rebrand for their flagship North American competition, the League of Legends Championship Series, in a bid to push the LCS into a “new era” following a number of superstar retirements.

The League of Legends rebrand includes a new purple logo, reworked on-stream overlays, and a promise from Riot Games: after the “end of an era” with nailed-on superstars like Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg and Yilliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng retiring, the LCS wants to ‘start fresh.’

That revamp comes with a new focus on the competition’s best rookies.

Team Liquid’s bot laner Edward ‘Tactical’ Ra ⁠— 2020’s Rookie of the Year ⁠— is front and center in the bright new rebrand video, as are other young stars like TSM jungler Mingyi ‘Spica’ Yu and 100 Thieves’ Victor “FBI” Huang.

The league’s newly-announced 2021 rebrand also brings in two new mottos for the flagship North American competition: “Made by Many” and “All for the Game.”

The LCS brand overhaul comes just a month after Riot pulled the trigger on a number of huge changes for the League of Legends competition as well. These included scrapping the controversial Spring split, and a new preseason “Lock In” tournament.

This is the second rebrand Riot has shipped in as many weeks; League of Legends Champions Korea (the LCK) also recently underwent a similar overhaul. The Korean revamp was also touted as a “new era” for the newly-franchised LoL competition.

Now that the LCS rebrand has been ticked off, Riot is expected to begin the hunt for a single-platform broadcast deal for the North American league. Potential suitors may include YouTube, Twitch, and Fox-backed Caffeine.

The LCS rebrand has introduced a number of new mottos, including "All for the Game.”
Looking to catch up on all the League of Legends offseason action? We’ve run a comb through all the confirmed 2021 rosters, and come up with the biggest winners & losers from the LCS and LEC free agency windows.

The LCS returns on Friday, Jan. 15 with the preseason “Lock In” tournament.

Esports

Edward Gaming’s new $1.5 billion esports industry park in pictures

Published: 5/Jan/2021 11:39

by Alex Garton
SuperGen

LPL organization Edward Gaming and their parent company SuperGen have announced one of the biggest singular investments in esports to date. The construction of the Shanghai International NCC&Esports Center will cost over 10 billion yuan and is expected to be complete in 2023.

In the world of esports, the bar for organizations training facilities and headquarters has certainly been raised in recent years. It was only back in April that North American organization Team SoloMid announced their $50 million gaming facility. This remains the largest and most expensive esports center in the entire United States.

Since then, other esports organizations have announced huge and ambitious projects, including the LPL’s Edward Gaming who has begun construction on a billion-dollar esports industry park, based in Shanghai.

SuperGen
The $1.5 billion industry park will be integrated with sustainable energy sources.

Esports center, pool, and more

The esports industry park, which is set to be complete in 2023, will function as Edward Gaming’s headquarters and training facility. However, the plans also incorporate various other features that truly set this apart from other esports construction projects.

For example, the park will include a dedicated venue, capable of hosting an on-site audience of 6,000 spectators. This will allow EDG to host their own events and bring fans into the center to watch their favorite team. On top of this, the park will include a 5-star esports-themed hotel and an indoor skydiving venue.

With the project set to be an estimated 500,000 square meters in size, there’s no doubt it’ll be a spectacle to behold when it’s finally complete. In the meantime, EDG’s teaser for the facility gives us a digital glimpse of what we can expect.

SuperGen
The park is set to provide over 2,000 esports related jobs.
SuperGen
EDG plans to host up to 300 esports competitions a year at the venue.

EDG and SuperGen are certainly going all-out with the size and scope of this esports industry park. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and it’ll be interesting to see how it comes along over the course of 2021.

There’s no doubt the bar is being raised every single year for the standard of esports facilities. It begs the question, what kind of projects can we expect to see in the next 10 years? At this point, it’s difficult to tell, but it’s certainly exciting to speculate.