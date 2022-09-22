Riot Games release ‘STAR WALKIN’ Worlds 2022 anthem featuring Lil Nas X

With Worlds 2022 only a week away, Riot Games have teamed up with Atlanta-born performer Lil Nas X to release the World Championship anthem, ‘STAR WALKIN’.

It’s that time of year again. Worlds 2022 is only a week away, with the tournament kicking off in Mexico City on September 29.

And if there’s one thing every League of Legends World Championship needs, it’s a kick-ass anthem. This year, Riot Games have teamed up with Atlanta-born rapper Lil Nas X for ‘STAR WALKIN’, a Worlds anthem fit for a Worlds road trip across North America.

The song’s music video features giant mechs of some of League’s most beloved characters battling it out against the backdrop of the Chase Center and Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the location of the 2022 World Championship Finals.

Familiar faces

It wouldn’t be a Worlds anthem without a few player cameos from some of the teams who’ll be facing off on the international stage. And, while Team Liquid’s Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in won’t be competing this year, the mark he’s left on competitive League of Legends is unmistakable.

The music video for the song highlights pro players from all four of LoL’s major regions in animated form, in a style similar to previous Worlds anthems like ‘Take Over’ and ‘Burn It All Down’. Fnatic’s Marek ‘Humanoid’ Brazda and Edward Gaming’s Tian ‘Meiko’ Ye take center stage alongside GenG’s Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon and the aforementioned CoreJJ.

As well as performing and starring (albeit in animated form) in the song’s music video, Lil Nas X will also be performing the song live at the 2022 World Championship finals on November 6.