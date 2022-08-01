Riot Games confirm upcoming fighting game ‘Project L’ will be free to play

Bill Cooney . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Riot Games has confirmed their new fighting game codenamed “Project L” will be free to play upon release in a new dev update.

Project L was first announced in October 2019 during the League 10 Anniversary celebrations, and devs have been drip-feeding us content ever since.

So far we know which League of Legends champs will be included, and that Project L will be a 2.5D “assist based” fighting game — similar to Street Fighter V — where you swap out two champions in tag-team action.

In a new update on August 1, 2022, devs have officially confirmed it will be free to play upon release.

Riot Games confirms Project L will be free to play

Project L’s Senior Direct Tom Cannon explained in the video that the devs are finishing up the work on core mechanics, and a lot have moved on to building the champions themselves.

“One of our goals is to remove as many barriers as possible from you enjoying Project L,” Cannon said. “We want you to be able to play no matter where you live, what your skill level is, or how much money you have to spend on a game.”

Looking at previous Riot games, this might not come as a surprise, as they’re usually free to play, with options to pay for things like skins and other cosmetics.

“Project L will be free to play,” Cannon confirmed. “When it comes to monetization, we promise to be respectful of both your time and your wallet.”

The August 1 update also announced that Illaoi will be joining the Project L roster.

Apart from the big F2P news, the August 1 update also confirmed that Illaoi would be coming as a fighter to Project L.

A new blog post goes super in-depth about the champ’s development for Project L, and it seems like Riot is making great progress since the last update.

However, Cannon said there would be one more update coming later on in 2022. Whether or not a potential release date will be included is unknown, but it will definitely be worth checking out.