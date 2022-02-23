Riot pushes emergency Renata nerfs as new League support lands too strong

Renata Glasc is getting nerfed in League of Legends less than a week after her release. The new support, who launched in patch 12.4, was changed on February 22 as her win rate creeps above 50% at all ranks ⁠— much earlier than Riot was anticipating.

The imposing Renata Glasc has put other enchanters in League of Legends on notice. She fights with equal amounts of medicine (for her allies, buffing them up) and poison (for enemies, bringing them to their own downfall).

However, it seems she’s also imposing herself onto the meta a bit too much on release.

Renata’s win rate currently sits at 50.09% globally five days after her release, creeping up to 53% in higher elos. This is only set to increase as players master the Chem-Baroness and get more experience with the champion.

With her ceiling still yet to be discovered, Riot are coming in early with some emergency nerfs on February 22 to tone her back before League patch 12.5 arrives early in March.

Game designer Blake ‘Squad5’ Smith explained Renata’s “win rate growth will continue for a bit so we want to get some nerfs in now.”

The changes mostly target her controversial revive ability, Bailout. Renata’s W is getting a significant cooldown increase at later levels ⁠— up to 24 seconds at rank five from 20 ⁠— with the duration of the revive being toned back from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

“At high haste levels the duration of the buff almost reaches half of the cooldown,” Smith said. “[This] should lead to less chain W revive cases, and make it easier to kill and burn down W targets.”

Renata’s passive is also being nerfed to stop her hard scaling into the late game. It will top out at 3% maximum HP damage at Level 11, instead of continuing onwards to 5% at Level 18. Her armor per level is being nerfed to make her more vulnerable too.

Renata micropatch nerf coming live very soon here. Put in some quick context as to why we're targeting what we're targeting. Generally looks like her WR growth will continue a bit so we want to get some nerfs in now. pic.twitter.com/qt0n4Mq9EM — Blake Smith (@Squad5lol) February 23, 2022

These nerfs should tone her back at higher levels, which Riot is aiming for as the overall goal with these changes. If they prove to not be enough, more nerfs for March’s patch 12.5 will be on the cards.

The hotfix Renata Glasc nerfs are now live in League of Legends as of February 22, so be mindful of that when you hop onto Summoner’s Rift from here on out.

You can find the full list of changes below:

Renata Glasc hotfix nerf on League of Legends patch 12.4

Base stats

Armor per level: 4 ⇒ 3.5

Passive: Leverage

Damage on-hit: 1-5% maximum health (Level 1-18) ⇒ 1-3% maximum health (Level 1-11)

W: Bailout