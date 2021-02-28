Riot drops big hint that MSI will return in 2021 in new location - Dexerto

An image from an official LoL esports source has revealed the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational – also known as MSI 2021 – will be held in Iceland.

While Worlds will always be the premier League Of Legends esports event, MSI comes in as a close second. It sees the spring split winners from the LEC, LCK and LPL, as well as the LCS leaders and representatives from minor regions, battle it out for glory on the rift.

The event had to be canceled last year, given the global health crisis, and similar question marks were raised about the viability of holding it again this year.

However, an official image from the LoL esports website has suggested the event will be going ahead, and revealed we could be seeing a Rumble in Reykjavik in the coming months.

The image shows a landscape of a snowy city, indicating it will be held somewhere cold as we enter spring in the Northern hemisphere.

The dead giveaway that it is Reykjavik, however, is the legendary Hallgrímskirkja, a Christian church which is by far Reykjavik’s most famous landmark. It’s easily visible in the center-right of the picture.

The decision to host the event in Iceland would make a lot of sense. Iceland also has a small population and a tight grip on keeping people safe in current conditions. Since the start of the outbreak, the country has recorded just 6,000 cases and only 29 deaths.

We know Riot is averse to holding events online, too, and ran the 2020 World Championships as one of few major esports tournaments to be held over LAN that year. It was widely regarded to be a great success, with player safety being completely protected.

The teams participating in the event are still yet to be decided, with many regional leagues still on a knife-edge. Given the lack of opportunities to perform internationally, teams will be desperate to qualify.

The last MSI in 2019 was one of the best tournaments LoL esports has ever seen, featuring an all-western final that saw G2 Esports beat Team Liquid.

Fans will be hoping for a similar level of competition in Reykjavik come MSI 2021.

You can find all you need to know about the regional splits in our LoL Esports hubs for LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL.