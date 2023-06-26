Riot devs reveal top ranked TFT players have been playing over 20 games a day

The lead developer of Teamfight Tactics Mortdog has revealed that the top-ranking TFT players of set 8 have been playing around 20-25 games per day.

Teamfight Tactics has come a long way since its original concept. Releasing back in 2019, the auto-battler captured players’ hearts with its classic first set. Despite it being rather unbalanced, the game was an instant hit, and many hopped on to try it out. This was an indication to Riot that they had come across something rather great, and so they continued to work on iterating the game.

Since that time we’ve seen many new sets introduced and rotated out in Teamfight Tactics. Alongside the coming and going of sets, we’ve seen new units, traits, and mechanics introduced, each making the game more and more complex. Now in set 9, Runeterra Reforged, the portals mechanic has been introduced, making for an insanely fun experience.

With the coming of a new set comes the reset of ranked for Teamfight Tactics. This means top-tier players have their rank reset, with them needing to play games to climb back to the top. Climbing the ranks is no easy feat as well, with multiple games required to hit the higher ranks. This is exactly what high-rank players of TFT have done for Set 9, according to lead developer Mortdog.

Lead developer Mortdog suggests TFT players take a break

Lead developer Mortdog shared his sentiments on the matter, posting a rather funny image suggesting players to maybe take a break.

“Why not take a break? You can pause the game by pressing +.”

An average game of Teamfight Tactics can range from around 20 to 35 minutes, depending on where you place. Often time placing higher takes more time meaning that these players could be spending over 10 hours a day just playing Teamfight Tactics.

With Set 9 only just started, it’s no surprise that players are grinding out the game, to that extent, however, is a surprise to many.