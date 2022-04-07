 Riot dev reveals Swain set for mini-rework in League Season 12 - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Riot dev reveals Swain set for mini-rework in League Season 12

Published: 7/Apr/2022 22:00

by Lawrence Scotti
swain league
Riot Games

Share

League of Legends Season 12 Swain

A Riot Games developer revealed that Swain is getting a mini-rework in League of Legends Season 12 as the mage has mostly disappeared from play in the popular MOBA.

The Noxian Grand General sports one of the lowest play rates on patch 12.6 for support champions according to stat tracker lolalytics. Riot recognized the need for Swain changes and had revealed he was getting buffs ahead of the current patch.

Although the specific changes were revealed, they never made it to live servers as Riot wasn’t satisfied with small tweaks to his kit. Now, they’ve announced Swain is getting the Ahri-treatment with a sizeable mini-rework to his abilities.

Advertisement

Hextech Swain in League of Legends
Riot Games
Swain is one of the few LoL champions with a Hextech skin.

Riot reveals Swain due for mini-rework

The Ahri mini-rework was a massive hit as her play rate and win rate both skyrocketed after the changes went live. Now, Riot is looking to expand on that philosophy with other champions.

Mid-scope changes were announced for Olaf and Taliyah, but it turns out that Riot simply wasn’t done there.

Riot lead champion developer August announced that Swain is joining in on the fun and is set for a mini-rework himself.

“Along with Olaf and Taliyah, we’re also working on a mid-scope update for Swain,” August said on April 7.

Riot hasn’t said when to expect the upcoming Swain changes to be revealed, but it might not be long before we find out what’s next for the Grand General.

Advertisement

Hopefully, for Swain players, they can invigorate the mage who has seen his popularity and power fall over the last year in favor of newer champions who wield more burst damage and sustain.

Advertisement
Advertisement