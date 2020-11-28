 Riot dev responds to broken League damage bug with Ravenous Hydra - Dexerto
League of Legends

Riot dev responds to broken League damage bug with Ravenous Hydra

Published: 28/Nov/2020 18:15

by Daniel Cleary
ravenous hydra logo in league
Riot Games

League Season 11

A Riot Games developer has responded to a bizarre bug in League of Legends, which is preventing the Ravenous Hydra from working with certain champions’ abilities in-game.

Riot Games introduced plenty of changes in the 2021 preseason patch such as completely revamping the League Item Shop and items to improve the game’s experience before Season 11 kicks off.

Ravenous Hydra is one of the items that has remained in League, but it received some updated stats amid the changes. The item still provides players with lifesteal, in the form of Omnivamp, but Riot has now removed the Crescent Active and added 20 Ability Haste in its place.

However, one thing that has not changed much is the item’s passive ability Cleave, which allows basic attacks and abilities to trigger extra damage, which varies based on the distance between targets.

Urgot's splash artLeague players called for a Ravenous Hydra fix after a glitch was found with champions like Urgot.

There are some champions with abilities that had unique interactions with this item, such as Aphelios’ Severum Q, but players have now noticed a bug, which stops it from working correctly with certain champions.

The issue was raised with League dev Riot Phlox, with one Redditor explaining that champions with multi-hit abilities, like Urgots W, Renekton W, and Warwick’s Ult seem to be where the problem lies.

Riot Phlox responded to the bug, revealing that they are now aware of the unusual damage glitch with Ravenous Hydra and that it would be passed on to the League Dev team.

Comment from discussion RiotPhlox’s comment from discussion "10.25 Should be the Last Patch of 2020: Is Tahm Kench Rework Coming?".

“I’ll pass this along so we can make sure there are eyes on it, thanks!” the League dev responded, confirming they would soon be working on it.

However, he also revealed that he was unsure just when a fix might be issued for this broken damage bug, adding that they “can’t give a timeframe.”

Comment from discussion RiotPhlox’s comment from discussion "10.25 Should be the Last Patch of 2020: Is Tahm Kench Rework Coming?".

While it is unclear when the patch will arrive in League of Legends, this will still come as good news to Urgot mains, and those who play similar champs, after they were quite vocal on this issue, as it will soon allow them to have more build options in-game.

Gaming

Crafty Overwatch spot can give you the drop on Lijiang Tower

Published: 30/Nov/2020 1:27

by Bill Cooney
Overwatch Lijiang Tower spot
Blizzard Entertainment

A new perch where Overwatch players can hang out has been discovered on Lijiang Tower’s Night Market stage, and it’s somewhere the enemy team will never think to look.

There are plenty of out the way and unexpected spots you can post up on in Overwatch, and the stages of Lijiang Tower contain a good number of them.

With plenty of roofs, walkways, nooks, and crannies, there are plenty of places to lay in wait for unsuspecting enemies, but this one discovered by Reddit user InfamousHandy on a whole other level.

Overwatch Lijang Tower Night market spot ( IDK if this spot was shown before) from Overwatch

In the area just outside the spawn room, there’s a building to the right (or left depending on which side you’re on) that’s covered in dark awnings. As you can see, with an ability like Reaper’s Shadowstep it’s actually possible to get up there and chill as long as you like.

If you can get up to this spot on the enemy side with your ult without being seen or destroyed, you have a chance to drop down and score some eliminations while the other team is still regrouping.

It’s not just Reaper who can reach it either, Echo, Pharah, and Lucio also can on their own, and any hero can as well with the help of Symmetra’s Teleporter. Just imagine what it would be like to get a Bastion up there.

The only downside is that to have any chance in a regular match of getting kills with this, you will most likely have to make your way to the enemy side of the map, which can be a challenge all on its own sometimes.

Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment
Side corridors are your friend for sneaking around on Night Market, shown here, ironically, during the day.

To increase your chances of making it across undetected, we’d suggest using the side corridors, if you lack a movement ability that lets you avoid the ground altogether, like Lucio.

With the Lunar New Year event coming right up after Winter Wonderland though, this strat might be worth keeping in your back pocket for those special Capture the Flag modes.