Riot announces changes to LoL Clash tournament frequency and rewards system

League of Legends developer Riot has announced sweeping changes to the Clash tournament feature, including a change in scheduling and rewards update.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends is an inherently competitive game. The game requires 10 players to go head-on-head in a 5v5 mode, demolishing towers, inhibitors, and eventually, the enemy nexus to win the game. As such this often leads to full-on clashes between teams, battling it out for supremacy over the enemy team.

The developers of League have since played into this competitive aspect, creating an entirely new in-game tournament system for players to enjoy. Clash has had a storied history in League of Legends. The tournament mode originally was planned to release back in 2018, but several issues resulted in a bunch of delays leading up to its eventual release in 2020.

Even to this day, Clash still has some issues, which Riot attempting to address with their recently announced changes.

Riot announces sweeping changes to Clash scheduling and rewards

In Riot’s latest developer update and developer blog, Riot speaks on several changes coming to the Clash Format.

Firstly, Riot is looking to change up Clash’s frequency, reducing the amount of Clash events that happen within a year. Riot is looking to reduce the number of weekends to around once a month in 2024, with 14 per year in 2023 and 20 in 2022. These changes are made in the hopes of increasing participation per Clash and improving the quality of each tournament.

Alongside this, the developers are looking to change up the way the rewards system work. Clash’s current reward system grants rewards based on how far a team goes in the tournament, with first-place hosting the best possible items. However, this resulted in many teams forfeiting as soon as they lost the first game, as their rewards were immediately capped at 5th place.

Because of this, Riot is changing how the rewards are dished out to players. Now instead of based on how teams place, rewards will be granted depending on your total wins throughout the tournament. This means that despite losing their first game, players can still snag the rewards for 3rd or 4th place.

Finally, Riot announced that non-Summoners Rift Clashes would also be continuing in the future. The All Random All Mid (ARAM) Clash went down well with more casual players, meaning it could return. Alongside this, Riot did not specify what game mode we may see, potentially teasing that other game modes could be in for the Clash treatment soon.