Riot accidentally brings back LoL Nexus Blitz game mode but it comes with a catch

League of Legends developers Riot appear to have accidentally brought back the wildly popular Nexus Blitz game mode, but there’s a catch as it’s currently limited to the Turkey servers.

League of Legends has had a bunch of game modes in its time. There were the Doom Bots, the PvE events like Odyssey and Star Guardian, and more recently the Arena mode. These limited-time offerings gave players a brand new sandbox to mess around with, giving the game new life and a reason for players to return.

Easily one of the most popular game modes released into League of Legends was Nexus Blitz. This limited-time game mode contains a 5v5 on a brand new map, with two junglers and three laners. Mini-games would spawn throughout the match and grant bonuses to the team that wins.

Nexus Blitz was originally proposed to be a permanent game mode, unfortunately, Riot made the mode limited as it detracted too much from Summoner’s Rift. However, it seems the developers have suddenly revived the mode, but only on the Turkish servers for some reason.

LoL devs accidentally re-enable fan-favorite mode Nexus Blitz

Turkish League of Legends players were surprised to see the option to create a Nexus Blitz lobby. Players were able to load into champion select and even see the first event teams would be fighting over. They’d even be able to get right into the loading screen and in the game before it would crash around 30 seconds after.

According to comments, it’s believed a Rioter was attempting to re-enable the ARAM clash game mode before accidentally re-enabling Nexus Blitz.

This has led to players begging Riot for the mode to return once more, as many players fell in love with the mode on release only to have it taken away from them when Riot removed the mode.

Hopefully, this little accident means Riot is looking to bring Nexus Blitz back to the hands of players sometime in the near future.