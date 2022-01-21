Rengar’s Year of the Tiger LoL skin is perfect for Lunar Revel 2022

The League of Legends Lunar Revel 2022 event has revealed a number of Chinese New Year-themed skins, but Rengar has been left out of the celebrations. Fortunately, a talented artist has given the lethal jungler his own Year of the Tiger cosmetic.

League of Legends’ Lunar Revel event is just around the corner, which means players can bring in the Chinese New Year in style. Despite being the year of the Tiger, Riot has yet to make a unique skin for the game’s resident hunter, Rengar.

While players will be able to purchase the new Firecracker & Porcelain skins for Amumu, Ezreal, Kindred, Lissandra, and Lux – many fans had hoped the Pridestalker would get a new tiger-themed look.

Fortunately, a talented artist has come up with their own Chinese New Year skin concept for Rengar that would make it the perfect addition to LoL’s Lunar Revel 2022 event.

Rengar Lunar Revel 2022 skin concept

League of Legends fan and freelance artist, @Whitemar3, has created a Lunar Revel skin for Rengar. The concept transforms the ferocious vastayan into a majestic tiger king, switching out his black fur and bulky armor for a more vibrant look.

The Warring Kingdoms Rengar skin concept has given the iconic jungler a set of golden armor, which has emeralds embedded in both the crown and gauntlets. If that wasn’t enough, the Pridestalker’s dual blades have been given a colorful makeover.

🐯 Warring Kingdoms Rengar (fan concept)🐯 Kind of sad Rengar didn't get a skin for the year of the tiger so I decided to concept my own! Here is the result.#Rengar #LeagueOfLegends #LeagueOfLegendsFanArt pic.twitter.com/trgcBNm3C6 — Whitemare (@Whitemar3) January 20, 2022

“Kind of sad Rengar didn’t get a skin for the year of the tiger, so I decided to concept my own” explained @Whitemar3. Well, it’s clear a lot of hard work and effort went into creating Rengar’s regal look.

Whether Riot will release a Lunar Revel Rengar skin in the future remains to be seen, but this fan concept certainly demonstrates just how talented the League of Legends community is. To find out more about this year’s Lunar Revel event, make sure you check out our official hub.