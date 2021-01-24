Rell nerfs on League patch 11.3 makes Iron Maiden less tanky

Rell is getting a hefty set of nerfs in League of Legends patch 11.3 to make the Iron Maiden less tanky. However, they could have a knock-on effect, where full AP Rell takes over the meta.
Rell has been a rather interesting addition to the League of Legends roster. The first champion in preseason 11 struggled to find her way into the meta at the start, but then has exploded as a power pick in recent patches.
Now, Riot are toning her back. Her utility is just a little bit too strong to justify some of her damage values — at least in her base kit.
Rell is getting some nerfs in League patch 11.3.
The current changes on the League of Legends PBE include nerfs to her W shield, while buffing its damage ratio. Her E is getting nerfed all around — damage and resistances. Her R, on the other hand, is getting an AP ratio buff.
The changes have led to a mixed response from the community. While Rell mains feel like Riot are trying to streamline her into just maxing Q, Riot are trying to just nerf the rest of her kit to be more in line with her Q, rather than risk increasing her already high win-rate before.
“The goal of the change-list is to very slightly nerf her, and also skew her slightly back towards Q max being correct by weakening the durability gained with each W point. The AP ratios are mostly just extra and aren’t much power at all unless going Shurelya’s,” developer Ray Yonggi said.
“It’s not because we want them to specifically have more damage, it’s because we want all 4 abilities to feel like they are pulling their weight, and unfortunately Q doesn’t feel like it when it’s not maxed.”
However, the increase of AP ratios — including an extra 40% AP on her ultimate — have players weary of the potential of full AP Rell. With 110% AP on her ultimate, as well as 60% AP on her Q, she could nuke enemies with a full AP build.
Riot are still tinkering with the buffs, but they’re trying to make sure Rell stays true to her tank identity — just with a little bit less power right off the bat.
“Basic idea around the Q thing was that Q feels really wimpy if not maxed, but W feels effective no matter what, so the character can feel more punchy if Q max was what people did more often, as it increases the damage and healing per point,” Yonggi added.
The Rell changes are expected to go through with League patch 11.3, penned in for February 3.
In Valorant, where you are and how you move around the map matters just about as much as your gunplay. So to help you in your quest for Radiant, we’ll be going over the ups and downs of Split in this guide.
Split has two Reactor Sites – just like Ascent and Bind – but what makes it special are the yellow ropes that let you move up and down from one level to another. You can actually hang out on the ropes and, with a little practice, pop up like a whack-a-mole to punish unsuspecting enemies.
As always, we recommend familiarizing yourself with the Reactor Site locations and callouts on the map below, since chances are you’ll be hearing at least a few per match.
Callouts for Valorant’s Split, according to the in-game map.
You don’t need to memorize every single callout, that would be a bit ridiculous, but getting the hang of what certain names like Tower, Rafters, Sewer, and Garage are referencing will definitely help you out in the long run.
Split can definitely lean towards favoring defenders over attackers, due to the bottlenecks you have to make your way through on offense, so let’s start out by looking at what you can do to make planting the spike a little easier before we move on to defense.
How to play Attack on Split
Reactor Site A
We’ll start with A, which can be tricky to take on as an attacker because defenders have plenty of places to hide and catch you as you move in. A Lobby, A Main, Ramp, Rafters, and Screens all the way in the back are all common spots you’ll see defenders posted up in as you push.
The changes to A Tower make it a must-take if you are attacking A Site.
To counter this, Omen’s smokes can work, but another option is to use Viper’s Toxic Screen to dissect the point and reduce the enemy’s line of sight.
When it comes to planting the Spike on A, you usually can’t go wrong by putting it on the side of the blue billboard — denying opponents that might rotate on high from having an easy shot.
This also allows you to keep an eye on enemies coming from A-Screens in the back, as they’ll have to come to where the Spike is, and where you’re posted up.
Planting behind the blue billboard, or the big A on A Site is the way to go.
Reactor Site B
Next let’s look at the B-Site, which can be very tough as there’s only one main way to reach the point — through the bottleneck created by Garage. While this has been opened up somewhat, there’s still a lot of angles defenders can play from.
If you’re going to rush B, putting some kind of smoke up in B Towers to cut off the enemy line of sight is a solid plan. Omen is the best choice, as only one smoke can be used to cut off the entirety of Heaven. Brimstone and Viper can both do the job though.
When it comes to planting on B, it all depends on which side of the point you can/want to defend. The box in the middle of the point is your pivot, but if you have the control, planting under the big red B is the best — you can hold the site down from B Main, making it very hard to retake.
You can now plant from B Site and defend it from B Main if you plant under the big red B.
Conversely, if you control Towers and Rafters and want to defend from the high ground, putting the Spike on the other side will give you a clear view of any defuse attempts.
Mid Route
Mid on Split doesn’t have a direct point like Haven, but any team that controls the middle of the map early on has a much better chance of walking away with a round win. For Attackers, this means getting the Defense to move around and leave cover — which makes good ol’ Breach and his wallbangs perfectly suited for disrupting and pushing Mid.
Split Mid is still important to control, as it’s the primary rotate point between sites.
How to play Defense on Split
Reactor Site A
On A, you can either rush up as Defenders and occupy A Main to intercept Attackers, or if you want to play it safe, you can hang back around A Screens to peek out and hit them when they head onto the site and start to feel confident.
If you’re feeling cheeky, you can hide behind the large blue sign in the middle of A Site to surprise over-eager Spike carriers. But if they have a backup with them, the chances of you making it out alive are slim to none.
You can also hold this fine angle from A Heaven looking towards A Main.
As always, Cypher is a great choice on Defense, because he can basically keep tabs on the enemies as they move into the point… so you’ll know exactly when to strike. Omen can also do a decent job at holding things down with his smokes.
Reactor Site B
On B-Site, you really only need one Defender completely committed to the site, with others providing support from Mid. As the lone Defender, you can really set up anywhere you please, as long as you don’t play your hand and show yourself too early. There are simply too many angles and areas of cover for the Attackers to effectively neutralize them all.
There’s now a double-stack box in the way for defenders, but you can opt to play around it.
Good Agents to put on Split’s B-Site are of course Cypher; his Cypher Cam and Trapwire can will notify your teammates of an enemy push. Killjoy also works with her turret, Alarmbot, and Nanoswarms.
A Viper who knows what they’re doing can also do a fine job of keeping things clear, especially when you combine her Poison Cloud and Snake Bite abilities to slow down a push.
Mid Route
Mid might be the most important area to hold for either side of the Spike. If attackers are able to take control, they can effectively rotate to, and control either side of the map. If you’re tasked with holding Mid, the most important thing to remember is to just be patient and wait for the Attackers to peek, because they have to move up, while you can just hang out.
Mid-Vent and Mid-Mail are both good spots to hang out and wait for the offense to make their move. Raze and Breach are best suited to stalling out with their offensive utility, while Sage can drop a wall to really stop attackers in their tracks.
It’s no longer safe to hold the right hand side of the door on Vents due to recent map changes.
If you haven’t spent a lot of time in Valorant, or similar games before, this can seem like a full semester of information to take in. But don’t worry, because as you play the map you’ll start to pick up on everything we’ve mentioned here from your teammates.
Communicating with your team is one of the most important things you can do in Valorant. So even if you don’t have every callout on the map memorized, working together and talking as a team can help make playing both Attack and Defense a bit simpler when Split comes up in the rotation.