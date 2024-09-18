Rekkles could play for embattled T1 at Worlds 2024

European League of Legends star Carl Martin Erik ‘Rekkles’ Larsson is listed on the T1 roster for Worlds 2024 after the team barely qualified for the international event.

Rekkles signed with T1 Esports Academy in the 2023 off-season in a shock move after competing in Europe for his entire career beforehand. The veteran player switched from ADC to the support role that same year and has been a bright spot for the T1 sister team across the 2024 season.

This performance has earned him a substitute spot on the main roster for the world championship, according to the League of Legends esports website. This revelation comes just after T1 barely managed to qualify for the event by winning the 2024 Regional Finals 3-2 against KT Rolster.

With T1 Esports Academy, Rekkles helped the team place ninth in the spring and sixth in the summer regular seasons. The squad played its last match in the 2024 Summer Playoffs, placing fourth after losing to Dplus KIA Challengers.

Riot Games The T1 Worlds 2024 roster according to lolesports.com.

T1 has not announced its lineup for the event, but Rekkles is available for players to pick in the Pick’Em categories on the Riot Games website for its various categories.

Teams are generally allowed to bring along one substitute player in case one of their starters falls ill, or has to leave unexpectedly.

Whether Rekkles will sub in for T1 in the stead of Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong as ADC, or Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok as support remains to be seen. The South Korean squad has been struggling to take on stronger opponents leading up to the world championship, but both starting players are strong individually.

The player could also just be taking along to the European-hosted event to bring another veteran presence to the team and meet up with his native fanbase in T1 colors.

Regardless, the European player will be attending his seventh world championship. Rekkles has only represented Fnatic at the event and will be wearing red and white instead of Fnatic orange and black for the first time on the international stage.