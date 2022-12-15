Rekkles returns to Fnatic for LEC 2023: “It’s good to be back”

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Rekkles had been out of the LEC for more than a year following his exit from G2, and he’s making his return to the big leagues on the team he spent half a decade playing for.

Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson has a reputation as one of the greatest European players in League of Legends’ long and storied competitive history within the region.

He’s been playing competitively since 2012, making him one of the longest-tenured players who are still actively playing. And now he’s coming back to Fnatic, the team that helped him make a name for himself.

Alongside Rúben ‘Rhuckz’ Barbosa, the player who had a strong showing at Worlds 2022 as a sub for Fnatic, the all-time great will be rounding out Fnatic’s 2023 roster.

Rekkles and Rhuckz round out Fnatic’s 2023 LEC roster

It was hard to believe that anything was set in stone until the final announcement, given how Rekkles’ initial exit from the LEC had gone.

He claimed that contract issues with G2 kept him from getting signed to an LEC team in 2022, joining French side Karmine Corp in the LFL.

The rest of Fnatic’s roster remains unchanged. Wunder, Humanoid, and Razork will be holding down the topside and looking to replicate their strong performance in 2022, now with the addition of a new and (possibly) improved bot lane.

And while Rhuckz is a bit of a wildcard, he’s no rookie. This player has been competing since 2015 and could have a lot of fresh knowledge to bring to the table. It’s difficult to predict how well he’ll perform until he takes the stage, but his Worlds 2022 performances set a high standard.

Regardless of how this roster does, fans are happy to see Rekkles flying the Fnatic banner once again in 2023.