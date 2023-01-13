Emergency Rammus buffs coming as LoL patch 13.1 changes see 10% win rate swing

Rammus quickly plummeted from one of League of Legends’ best junglers in Season 13 to definitively the worst after LoL patch 13.1. Riot are aware of the harsh swing, promising an emergency micropatch to help out the Armordillo.

Rammus quickly rose up at the start of League of Legends Season 13 as one of the strongest junglers in the game. The Armordillo is simple in nature, but the overtuned nature of tank items on release made him a near-impenetrable threat.

However, for those eager to try him out as ranked kicked off on LoL patch 13.1, they were met with a beaten and bruised champion. Dual nerfs to his kit as well as core item Jak’Sho, The Protean, led to a drastic swing in his win rate.

Article continues after ad

In the space of one patch he went from 54.2% win rate at all ranks to under 46%, according to LoLalytics. This was more heavily skewed at high ranks, with swings well beyond 10% at the upper echelons of play.

With his win rate now one of the worst in role, Riot are promising Rammus mains some compensation buffs in the form of an emergency micropatch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Riot Games Rammus was snubbed of a TFT debut in Neon Nights despite originally appearing in early Set drafts.

“They’ll be a micropatch to add in compensatory buffs to him,” developer ‘TheTruexy’ told players on January 12. “As noted elsewhere, Jak’Sho stacks differently with him now and we overshot the impact it would have.”

Riot has given players a peek of what this looks like with some PBE changes made on the same day. This includes a base stat increase on his health, AD, and armor, as well as a revert of some of his W nerfs.

Article continues after ad

The micropatch will also include a bugfix for Fimbulwinter not gaining the same health buff granted to Winter’s Approach, and a passive fix for Ornn which is giving him bonus stats beyond expectations.