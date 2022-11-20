PSG Talon dropped entire roster after missing Worlds 2022

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

PSG Talon is one of, if not the most successful minor region organizations in competitive League of Legends history. After narrowly missing Worlds 2022 qualification earlier in 2022, they’ve dropped their entire roster.

When it comes to minor region teams, PSG Talon has been a prolific among them for years. They made it to the semifinals at MSI 2021 with current TSM player Huang ‘Maple’ Yi-Tang on the team, and have been able to garner a great deal of domestic and international success with many of the players on their 2022 roster.

But they didn’t make it to Worlds 2022. Even after replacing Park ‘Bay’ Jun-byeong with Kim ‘Gori’ Tae-woo following MSI 2022, something that was viewed as an upgrade, they were knocked out of the PCS Summer 2022 Playoffs after losing to CTBC Flying Oyster.

Following their failure to qualify for the biggest international event of the year, PSG Talon have dropped their entire roster.

PSG Talon dumped their entire 2022 roster

While players like Chiu ‘Doggo’ Tzu-Chuan, Kim ‘River’ Dong-woo, and Maple that defined some of PSG Talon’s best international moments are no longer with the team, they still dominated domestically and have many of the players that stood out as some of the best from the region.

Ling ‘Kaiwing’ Kai Wing is known for his aggressive support playstyle, and, paired with ADC Wong ‘Unified’ Chun Kit, made up one of the best bot lanes in the PCS.

Meanwhile, Su ‘Hanabi’ Chia-Hsiang was a top laner able to adapt to and sometimes break the meta both domestically and internationally. Jungler Jeong ‘Burry’ Seung-hwan was only able to play for one split with the team, and Gori has been on multiple teams since winning LCK Player of the Split in Summer 2021.

All of these players have been dropped by PSG Talon.

While Riot still has to approve their decision, the top organization in the PCS has a clear plan to move on to 2023 without any of their existing roster. The destination of most of their players and substitutes is yet unknown, as well as what their 2023 roster could look like.

A report from Travis Gafford has indicated that Gori could end up on Golden Guardians’ 2023 LCS roster.