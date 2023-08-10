Professional TFT player k3soju is intentionally trolled by his very own augment

Professional Teamfight Tactics player k3soju ended up being trolled by their Pandora’s Bench augment, which gave them a completely unwanted 3-star unit.

Teamfight Tactics is mostly a game about strategy, but sometimes it’s a game about luck. Whilst most of the time building an army around various items, units and traits you’re given is a skillful process, there are other times where you can just be handed a victory outright due to the RNG gods blessing you. However, the best TFT players are those that can consistently place in the top 4 each match, minimizing the variation of RNG.

Article continues after ad

There is an equal chance for a player to be just as unlucky when playing TFT. This could mean they strike out on items, never hit the unit or augment they’re looking for, or simply have bad matchmaking into boards that counter them.

This is exactly what happened to professional TFT player and streamer k3soju, who is arguably one of the best players in the NA region. Unfortunately for soju, it wasn’t bad items or matchmaking that ended up messing him up, it was the very own augment that he selected, Pandora’s Bench.

Article continues after ad

TFT pro k3soju lowrolls into an Orianna 3 using Pandora’s Bench

Pandora’s Bench changes three squares on the player’s bench to special slots. These slots reroll the unit placed on them depending on their cost. This is a fantastic augment when fishing for refining your rerolls, allowing you to potentially 3-star units and play from there.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Soju was using Pandora’s Bench to reroll one cost units, all of which he had two starred in order to gain more value from the augment. They were playing a relatively strong board in the meantime, with slammed AD items onto their Orianna to keep him from taking too much damage.

Article continues after ad

It would just so happen that two of the units on his Pandora’s Bench would also roll into Orianna 2, which then combined to give him an Orianna 3. Orianna is an AP unit, which meant the items were far weaker on her than other units, and on top of that, soju wouldn’t be able to reroll the Orianna as it would make his board far too weak.

So that meant soju was forced to play the AD Orianna for quite some time, resulting in an unfortunate 4th place.