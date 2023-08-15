Pro Teamfight Tactics player wins round by having their carry revived twice mid-fight

A professional Teamfight Tactics player was able to win a round during a tournament by having their 3-star Karma revive twice, coming back from the dead to clutch the round.

Riot’s popular auto battler Teamfight Tactics lets the player pull off some fantastical things, whether that be 3 starring a 5 cost unit to decimate an enemy board, or mass building Zephyrs to tilt every other player. The point is, TFT lets you create and craft strategies in your very own way.

Article continues after ad

Set 9 of TFT brought about a new mechanic that further enhanced this idea of playing your own way. The region portal mechanic brought in Runeterra Reforged meant that no two games would be the same, as a random region would be chosen that would dramatically alter the way the game plays.

Alongside this, the portal would also affect the 5-cost unit Ryze, whose ability would change depending on the region selected for the lobby. Arguably one of the strongest versions of Ryze is when the lobby is in the Shadow Isles, as Teamfight Tactics professional player Broccoli found out during the Shurima Cup finals.

Article continues after ad

TFT pro player revives Karma 3 twice to win the round

Broccoli was playing an Invoker composition, mainly revolving around the unit Karma as their carry. The stakes were high as Broccoli was one loss away from going 7th place which can be fatal in a tournament, especially in the finals of an event like the Shuriman Cup.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Facing off against a powerful Noxus board, it looked like all hope was lost for Broccoli. Even more so when the enemy Darius jumped immediately to their backline. Darius’ immense single-target damage meant Karma was in massive danger. Unfortunately, Darius was able to take down Karma, but not before Brocolli’s Ryze was able to cast his ability.

Article continues after ad

In the Shadow Isles, Ryze is able to place a mark on the lowest health ally, allowing them to revive if they’re slain. Not only did this happen once, but twice during the fight, allowing Karma to hop back into the fray and win the fight for them.