Pro LoL player Febiven banned on Twitch for hateful conduct on stream

Former pro League of Legends player Fabian ‘Febiven’ Diepstraten has been banned on Twitch after he called Polish viewers “rats” during a broadcast, breaking the site’s hateful conduct guidelines.

On January 8, retired pro LoL mid-laner Febiven was banned on Twitch.

The former FNATIC player had switched to focus on streaming since stepping away from League’s pro scene in 2021.

Febiven was streaming League of Legends on January 8 when he made anti-Polish remarks in the middle of a match.

That very same day, the streamer was banned from Twitch.

Febiven has yet to comment on the ban since it took place. His ban from the Amazon-owned streaming platform was his first.

It is unknown how long the 25-year old’s suspension will be in place. Twitch bans for hateful conduct typically last up to 30 days. Twitch does not comment on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.