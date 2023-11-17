Phreak receives death threats from LoL players amid alleged doxxing

League of Legends players have allegedly doxxed former esports caster turned Game Designer David ‘Phreak’ Turley.

Phreak has been getting harassed by the League of Legends community after making an off-the-cuff comment about the communication system changes. The changes, involving the ping system, were made due to how toxic players would spam notifications or use certain pings inappropriately.

When the changes were officially patched into the game, Phreak spoke about them briefly in a patch breakdown video.

When discussing the ping system changes, Phreak made a short comment at the end of the segment about how players can just type when they need to communicate in-game to their teammates. He later apologized for his glib comment on the League of Legends subreddit.

However, the League community latched onto that comment anyway and became enraged, eventually leading Phreak to quit social media due to receiving death threats.

Now, those threats have allegedly escalated.

Riot Games Phreak casted League of Legends esports for many years.

Phreak has allegedly been doxxed by League players due to his comment on the ping system changes. Someone created a video and posted it on TikTok that allegedly included a photo of his house, although it is unclear if it is his home.

The comments on the video allegedly contained more death threats. For example, one commenter said that Phreak won’t be able to ping the Ziggs ultimate, Super Mega Inferno Bomb, coming to his house. The video has since been removed from TikTok, however, screenshots of it are still circulating on X (formerly Twitter).

X Screenshots of the TikTok allegedly showing Phreak’s house circulating on X.

“The amount of toxicity has risen so sharply that it’s not worth me seeing the occasional troll comment amidst all the death threats. So it is what it is,” Phreak said when he initially announced his social media hiatus.

Phreak and Riot Games have yet to respond to the incident at the time of writing.