 How Perkz's genius will turn Cloud9 into a dominant force - Dexerto
League of Legends

How Perkz’s genius will turn Cloud9 into a dominant force

Published: 9/Feb/2021 20:00 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 10:40

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Perkz Cloud9 LCS Spring Split

Perkz
With Spring Split 2021 well underway, one standout star is proving he’s pushing Cloud9 to its very best.

Cloud9 didn’t perform at the top of their game during the LCS Lock In, but it was just the warm-up that Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković needed to help his side dominate the first week of the Spring Split. They’ve bounced back from their Lock In lows and are now hitting some serious highs.

Cloud9 have clashed with EG, 100T, and FlyQuest in week 2 of the event, whereas Perkz will be hoping for a repeat of their week 1 clean sweep. Could Cloud9 go on to be a long-term dominant LCS force?

With the Spring Split, Perkz has revitalized the team’s gameplay and showed precisely why the European star is worth such a hefty price tag. As the backbone of C9’s show-stopping performance during the opening weekend, the star has a lot riding on him, as he will need to keep a focused mind to compete with the likes of Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen and Daniele ‘Jiizuke’ di Mauro – both currently experiencing a career resurgence.

Perkz is showing that he’s not one to back down, though, giving up his typical presence in the mid-lane to support Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang in the jungle to showcase that Jensen’s claims of C9 making a bad trade in Perkz is false.

In a meta where mid-laners enable their junglers, the dynamic duo of Perkz and Blaber racked up more control than any other team within the league.

As we move into week 2 of Spring Split, we’re undoubtedly sure to see some phenomenal performances from the star as he continues to show his worth.

League of Legends

LCS Spring 2021: 100 Thieves & Cloud9 start with flawless 3-0

Published: 10/Feb/2021 9:45 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 9:49

by Jacob Hale
lcs 2021 spring split how to watch
Riot Games

LCS

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) is almost upon us, with the best LoL teams in North America set to face off on the Rift in their quest for world championship glory.

  • 100 Thieves and Cloud9 are 3-0 after week 1.
  • CLG are the only winless team, losing to TSM on Sunday.
  • Five teams are tied at 1-2 heading into week 2.

The LCS is one of the most popular esports leagues in the world, and with the pre-season Lock-In tournament giving $150,000 to first placed Team Liquid, the competition is ready to claim top spot.

With some changes to the season’s format coming, we’ve got all the info you need to keep up with the LCS 2021 Spring Split including schedule, streams and all the teams playing.

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LCS can be streamed, as usual, on the Riot Games Twitch channel embedded above, as well as on LoL Esports and YouTube if you prefer.

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below are how each team is placed in the current standings.

Placement Team Record
1 100 Thieves 3 – 0
1 Cloud9 3 – 0
3 Evil Geniuses 2 – 1
3 Team Liquid 2 – 1
5 Dignitas 1 – 2
5 Immortals 1 – 2
7 FlyQuest 1 – 2
7 Golden Guardians 1 – 2
9 TSM 1 – 2
9 Counter Logic Gaming 0 – 3

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Schedule

Below is the schedule for the first two weeks of LCS Spring 2021. This will be updated constantly throughout the season to provide upcoming matches and the results of previous matches.

Week 2 schedule (February 12 – February 14)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 12 100 Thieves vs FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
CLG vs Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
TSM vs Golden Guardians 6 PM 9 PM 2AM
Dignitas vs Immortals 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM
February 13 FlyQuest vs CLG 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
Golden Guardians vs Dignitas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
TSM vs Liquid 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Immortals vs Evil Geniuses 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
February 14 Liquid vs 100 Thieves 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Immortals vs TSM 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Cloud9 vs FlyQuest 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Golden Guardians vs CLG 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

Week 1 results (February 5 – February 7)

Date Match PST EST GMT
February 5 TSM 0-1 FlyQuest 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Liquid 0-1 Immortals 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Evil Geniuses 0-1 100 Thieves 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
Golden Guardians 0-1 Cloud9 6 PM 9 PM 2AM
CLG 0-1 Dignitas 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM
February 6 FlyQuest 0-1 Evil Geniuses 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Dignitas 0-1 Liquid 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
100 Thieves 1-0 CLG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
Cloud9 1-0 TSM 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
Immortals 0-1 Golden Guardians 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM
February 7 FlyQuest 0-1 Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM
Evil Geniuses 1-0 Golden Guardians 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM
Cloud9 1-0 Immortals 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM
CLG 0-1 TSM 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM
100 Thieves 1-0 Dignitas 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

LCS 2021 Spring Split: Teams

After a number of changes throughout the off-season, these are the final rosters for the 2021 season of the LCS.

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
100 Thieves Ssumday Closer Damonte FBI Huhi
Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Perkz Zven Vulcan
Counter Logic Gaming Finn Broxah Pobelter WildTurtle Smoothie
Dignitas FakeGod Dardoch Soligo Neo aphromoo
Evil Geniuses Impact Svenskeren Jiizuke Deftly IgNar
FlyQuest Licorice Josedeodo Palafox Johnsun Diamond
Golden Guardians Niles Ic0nic Ablazeolive Stixxay Newbie
Immortals Revenge Xerxe Insanity Raes Destiny
Team Liquid Alphari Santorin Jensen Tactical CoreJJ
TSM Huni Spica PowerOfEvil Lost SwordArt