How Perkz's genius will turn Cloud9 into a dominant force - Dexerto

With Spring Split 2021 well underway, one standout star is proving he’s pushing Cloud9 to its very best.

Cloud9 didn’t perform at the top of their game during the LCS Lock In, but it was just the warm-up that Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković needed to help his side dominate the first week of the Spring Split. They’ve bounced back from their Lock In lows and are now hitting some serious highs.

Cloud9 have clashed with EG, 100T, and FlyQuest in week 2 of the event, whereas Perkz will be hoping for a repeat of their week 1 clean sweep. Could Cloud9 go on to be a long-term dominant LCS force?

With the Spring Split, Perkz has revitalized the team’s gameplay and showed precisely why the European star is worth such a hefty price tag. As the backbone of C9’s show-stopping performance during the opening weekend, the star has a lot riding on him, as he will need to keep a focused mind to compete with the likes of Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen and Daniele ‘Jiizuke’ di Mauro – both currently experiencing a career resurgence.

Perkz is showing that he’s not one to back down, though, giving up his typical presence in the mid-lane to support Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang in the jungle to showcase that Jensen’s claims of C9 making a bad trade in Perkz is false.

In a meta where mid-laners enable their junglers, the dynamic duo of Perkz and Blaber racked up more control than any other team within the league.

As we move into week 2 of Spring Split, we’re undoubtedly sure to see some phenomenal performances from the star as he continues to show his worth.

For all League of Legends news and events, stay tuned over at our dedicated hub.