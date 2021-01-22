 Perkz's shaky start at LCS Lock In | Mid-event review with Amazing - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Perkz’s shaky start at LCS Lock In | Mid-event review with Amazing

Published: 22/Jan/2021 11:58

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Perkz Cloud9 and Amazing LCS Lock In

Share

Cloud9 LCS Perkz
The LCS Lock In is already providing fans with lots to talk about in regards to some of the most iconic team’s performances. With the event already halfway through, we sit down with Misfits Gaming coach Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider to discuss all of the hot topics.

The 2021 competitive year is already off to a shaky start for legend Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković, seeing Cloud9 flatlined by Evil Geniuses. All might not be lost, though, as Amazing believes that Perkz has plenty of time to get back on form.

Also discussing FlyQuest’s roster, Amazing suggests that more firepower may need to be introduced to their line-up for us to see true success within the team. On the flip side, though, Evil Geniuses have been in inspired form at the event, with Amazing putting a lot of their success down to coach Peter Dun.

When thinking about the roster itself, he believes that even with Josedeodo coming in to play, there’s still an ultimate struggle there with a lack of firepower. Of course, Licorice can be seen to be a bright spot within the team and the top-lane, but has, to Amazing, deteriorated over the years from his 2018 peak.

In contrast, though, Evil Geniuses are the only team within the event that hasn’t lost a game as of yet. Dun brings in a lot of experience with knowing how to perform best and how to get to Worlds, and it looks like that skill is paying off.

When it comes down to Perkz’s loss, though, Amazing is not surprised, believing that they hit a brick wall in Evil Geniuses, but they did still come out with a 2-game win, demolishing FlyQuest.

For all events and news relating to League of Legends and the LCS, head over to our dedicated hub.

CS:GO

Team Liquid right to ditch Twistzz | Richard Lewis reacts at BLAST Global Finals

Published: 22/Jan/2021 10:54

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Team Liquid Richard Lewis BLAST

Share

BLAST FalleN Team Liquid Twistzz
2021 is showcasing incredible skill and talent within the Counter-Strike community for the BLAST Global Finals, and one team is swooping in with incredible moxie.

Richard Lewis​ reacts to Team Liquid’s crushing of NAVI on day 2 of BLAST Premier Global Finals, and says it’s all down to one man – Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo. The Brazilian sensation starred for Liquid as they knocked s1mple and co. down into the Lower Bracket.

Richard doubles down on his call to cut Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken from the starting lineup, and makes an early prediction for the team after they’ve found a new lease of life.

Coming right off of the bat with a 2-0 victory, Team Liquid is continuing to prove they’ve got much more to show than what we saw with their performance in 2020. Previously losing to NAVI at the Intel Extreme Masters Final, beating top-tier opposition was something that they struggled to grasp. Sinking low into the world rankings, getting deep runs was nigh on impossible for the team.

When discussing why this happened, Lewis notes that he’s previously indicated that Twistzz was dragging the team down, without a proper AWPer and in-game leader. He even suggested previously that FalleN would be a perfect match for the team, and seeing this pay off in real-time is great news.

Of course, the Team wasn’t pitch-perfect, with Jake ‘Stewie2k’ Yip still bottom in fragging, but a win of 2-0 is still an incredible landslide, showing fantastic tenacity against NAVI.

To be updated on all CS:GO news and events, make sure to head over to our dedicated hub.