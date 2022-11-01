Odoamne calls for more international LoL tournaments

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Rogue top laner Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascu has called for more international League of Legends tournaments after his team was eliminated from LoL Worlds 2022.

League of Legends pro player Odoamne has been around the European scene for almost a decade and has seen many different iterations of the European and international circuit.

The current LoL system has two international tournaments, the Mid-Season Invitational held after the first split of competition and the world championship to end the year.

Odoamne said online that LoL esports needs more international tournaments outside of those two and that he has had “enough of this one good tourney a year s***.”

“Honestly we really need more international tournaments outside of MSI (which is cringe) and Worlds (which it bangs) everyone feels so alive and excited this time of the year, even when we get goomba stomped the boys are having a great time,” the Rogue top laner said.

Odoamne wants more LoL tournaments

The European pro may get his wish come 2023 as League of Legends esports is reportedly seeing some changes in the coming year. The League of Legends European Championship will start much earlier and feature an additional split and more opportunities for best-of-three and best-of-five competition, according to a report by Blix.gg.

How that new format will impact international play has yet to be announced, but if another split were added to the calendar across all regions, then a third international tournament would make sense.

Responses to Odoamne’s tweet were largely positive, agreeing with the LoL pro with many pointing out how MSI seems like a disappointing affair compared to the hype and amount of teams at Worlds.

Rogue was the only team from Europe to advance to the Knockout Stage of Worlds 2022 and was swiftly defeated by Chinese side JDG. The tournament will continue on November 5 as T1 take on DRX for the right to lift the Summoner’s Cup.