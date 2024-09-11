NRG and Immortals reportedly leaving LCS amid 2025 Americas restructure

NRG and Immortals are reportedly leaving the LCS as the Americas region gears up for a massive restructuring for the upcoming 2025 season.

According to LCS insider Travis Gafford, both orgs will be leaving by the start of the 2025 season. Immortals have been a mainstay in the league since 2016 but left in 2017 after not being selected for partnerships. They then returned in 2020 after acquiring OpTic Gaming’s slots.

NRG, on the other hand, was in the LCS in 2016; however, took a long hiatus from the scene until it bought out Counter Logic Gaming’s slot in 2023.

This news comes as the LCS wrapped up its 2024 season, and all its representatives to Worlds were locked in, which means Riot is starting to restructure the league.

Stefan Wisnoski/Riot Games NRG is reportedly leaving the LCS just a year and a half after rejoining.

Announced back in June, the LCS, LLA, and CBLOL will be merging together to create a pan-America league, with the LCS and CBLOL operating as two different conferences.

In the announcement, Riot said both conferences would field six of its existing teams, which meant the LCS was slated to remove two teams from its league.

Just before the 2024 season, both Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses exited the LCS, reducing the league from ten to eight teams. With NRG and Immortal’s departure, it will now be down to six in 2025.

Currently, NRG, Immortals, and Riot have yet to respond to Gafford’s report, however, NRG’s players have shared vague posts on social media about the situation. Prior to the news, NRG had layoffs which eliminated several roles across the organization.

In the short time NRG had been in the LCS, they won the Summer split on their first try, qualified for Worlds, and made it all the way to the Quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, during Immortals’ long tenure in the LCS, they had only ever made it to one Worlds in 2017.

For the 2025 season, the six teams that will remain are; 100 Thieves, Cloud9, Dignitas, FlyQuest, Shopify Rebellion, and Team Liquid, barring any slot acquisitions.