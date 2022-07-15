Nilah nerfed less than 24 hours after League of Legends release

Andrew Amos . 48 minutes ago

Nilah is jumping into League of Legends as a bot lane skirmisher with a twist.

It’s basically a new record for League of Legends ⁠— Nilah has been nerfed less than 24 hours following her release in LoL patch 12.13. The Joy Unbound has been tuned across the board after her win rate soared above 52% on Day 1.

As far as champion releases go, Nilah’s has been one of the most broken in recent League of Legends history. Forget Aphelios’ 200 years of game design or Zeri’s seven nerfs since February ⁠— neither of them faced a Day 1 patch like the Joy Unbound.

After Nilah’s win rate soared as high as 53% within hours of her release, nearly unheard of for a new champion, Riot has been forced to implement sweeping changes across the board.

Her base durability has been cut, as well as the passive healing and shielding boost offered to herself and allies. Her Q empowered attacks deal less damage while scaling has been toned back, and her E has been massively nerfed in the early game with longer cooldowns.

The changes are live as of July 14.

Truth be told, LoL patch 12.13 has been a disastrous balance cycle for Riot Games. The developers were forced to push out a hotfix to Gwen, Master Yi, and Sivir the day following the update after the trio completely decimated the meta following their overhauls.

Nilah’s change is the fourth before the weekend, with Riot getting nerfs together instantly rather than waiting for a b-patch mid next-week.

You can find the full list of Nilah nerfs following LoL patch 12.13 below, courtesy of Riot.

Nilah nerfs in LoL patch 12.13 hotfix

Base stats

Health: 590 ⇒ 570

Armor: 30 ⇒ 27

Passive: Joy Unending

Heal increase: 10% ⇒ 7.5%

Shield increase: 20% ⇒ 15%

Q: Formless Blade

Empowered attacks: 110% Total AD ⇒ 100% Total AD

Empowered bonus attack speed: 15-65% (based on level) ⇒ 10-60% (based on level)

E: Slipstream