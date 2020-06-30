Nexus Blitz is back in LoL

The exciting and high octane game mode Nexus Blitz will be returning to League of Legends as part of the upcoming summer event.

Nexus Blitz adds a lot of diversity to your normal game of League of Legends, including party mini-games such as 1v1 duels against your opponents, as well as boss fights appearing out of nowhere mid-game.

The game mode is a lot more casual than normal and is made more just to have fun with friends – similar to the ARAM game type. Part of the fun is that no two matches you play will ever be the same.

Every game is about 15-20 minutes long, meaning you can load into the rift while waiting for friends who may already be in a ranked or normal game.

The new Nexus Blitz map is themed on Ionia which is one of the countries in the lore of Runeterra where champions such as Master Yi, Irelia, Ahri, Akali, and Yasuo reside.