New LoL player left in tears after first games go awry with ‘toxic’ community

A new League of Legends player has allegedly been left in tears after experiencing toxicity in only their first few games of blind pick.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends has been around for quite some time now. In the 14 years of its existence, the player base has come to understand the game in a certain way, and more often than not, can get quite upset when things are not done in said way.

This has led to the League of Legends player base becoming increasingly more toxic, as players expect others to know how to perform their roles and play well. Add the fact that developers Riot have continued to revamp and encourage players to participate in the ranked mode has resulted in a more competitive environment.

Because of this, many new players to League have found it hard to enter the game, as the toxic environment hosted by the community can be a massive deterrent to those only just learning the MOBA. Now a newer player has come forward to recount their negative experiences whilst picking up the game, in a non-ranked blind pick game.

LoL player left in tears after negative new player experience

Reddit user Kasiskas was pretty new to League of Legends. Outside of playing four blind pick games, they had only really touched the practice mode or versed AI by themselves, according to their own statement.

On their third blind pick game, they were playing Tristana and weren’t aware of giving their jungler help with their first buff. Unfortunately, they accidentally ended up killing the buff, ticking off their jungler in the process. The jungler ended up carrying Kasiskas to victory, but not without being mad.

Because of the negative experience, Kasiskas felt as if League wasn’t the right game for them, as they felt they were “too sensitive and terrified of making mistakes.”

“I don’t think League is for me, which makes me so sad but I’m just too sensitive and I’m terrified of making mistakes. I really loved playing with my boyfriend in Wild Rift while I didn’t have proper League, and seeing him so happy that he can share his interest with me.

“But after every time someone flames me I just end up crying after the game. League is mean, it wasn’t even ranked.”

Riot Games The victorious skin line is handed out to players for free if they partake in ranked.

Reddit users flooded the comments with useful advice and tools to help out the player.

“If you really want to learn and enjoy the game, try to find communities who would pair up with you. League has a steep learning curve, so much stuff you need to know, and people are toxic by default in the league so yeah,” one player pointed out.

“Best advice I’ve ever gotten is to just full mute everyone, every game. Treat everyone like a bot and play your way,” another suggested.

Riot has made strides to reduce the toxicity in League, but it appears that the game still has its fair share of bad eggs.