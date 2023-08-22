New LoL draft feature discovered in unreleased PBE lobbies to help build teams

A new League of Legends draft feature that helps build teams has been discovered on the PBE in unreleased lobbies using Riot’s API.

League of Legends is best known for its draft game mode on Summoner’s Rift. The 5v5 mode has remained the same for many years of the game’s existence, offering the purest form of competition between two teams.

Summoner’s Rift has always maintained the same roles throughout its time as a mode, with one top laner, jungler, mid laner, adc, and support to fill out the team. Riot has since played into these roles and now offers players the choice of what role they’d prefer to play during their time in the lobby.

It looks like the developers may be taking this a step further with a new feature discovered on the PBE, which lets players select role and champion even before getting into the champion select screen.

LoL players discover new draft feature to help build teams

YouTuber Vandiril was messing around on the PBE after finding unreleased lobbies using hidden game codes. The content creator was able to find many game modes that weren’t available via the client itself but could still be accessed.

Amongst these game modes were 1v1 ARURF, 28-man Teamfight Tactics, and a new version of draft pick. The new version of draft pick features a new system that may reduce the necessity for champion select completely, as players are able to select their role, champion, and runes in the lobby itself.

Players can select up to two different champions and roles in the lobby, as well as select their skins and runes within the preferred champions menu. Once a match is found players completely skip the champion select screen and instead head straight into the match, using the preferences listed earlier.

The feature itself does seem to be a bit buggy, as everyone who did load in ended up missing Summoner Spells, but does indicate that Riot may be working on this feature for players to enjoy in the future.