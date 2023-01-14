New League of Legends game mode confirmed for 2023

League of Legends fans have been asking for a new limited-time game mode for a while, and, in 2023, we’ll finally be getting it. Details are vague, but it’s been confirmed it’ll be a 2v2v2v2 mode.

In the wake of Riot’s full-transparency gesture to the community in discussing internal issues with the League of Legends development team, there hasn’t been much to celebrate.

Along with addressing the Season 2023 cinematic, Nexus Blitz has also been discussed by Riot devs, with there being “no release date” for the mode, along with the possibility that it’ll never come back.

Article continues after ad

All that said, there is something to celebrate. A new game mode has been confirmed with a projected release date of Summer 2023, and it’ll be a 2v2v2v2 mode. Four teams of 2 get pitted against each other in head-to-head deathmatches.

New League of Legends mode will have 2v2v2v2 deathmatch

The 8-man game mode is, according to Riot Brightmoon in their apology video, “promising.” The prototype for the mode has been played in the office, and the team hopes to get it out by Summer 2023.

This comes with a newly staffed game modes team whose ranks have been bolstered after the previous game modes team got put onto TFT full-time.

Article continues after ad

Riot Meddler would confirm that there will be a different out-of-game experience as well, one that isn’t a visual novel like the last few events.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Event discussion begins at 2:57

While we know there’s going to be a game mode and an event based around it from the video, the theming hasn’t been spoken of whatsoever. Limited-time game modes usually coincide with a skin line and overarching story, and the upcoming event will likely do the same.

The Odyssey and Dark Star events are great examples of the events League of Legends fans have been asking for; a game mode that has a story behind it, making it more than just a distraction. And, while Meddler has gone on the record saying, “I don’t think we’ll hit the scope of the Odyssey event,” the League of Legends team is looking for ways to regularly run limited-time modes.

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep you updated when more details come out for this mode.