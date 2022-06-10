Mr Beast fans convinced he’s hosting a League of Legends tournament

Popular YouTuber Mr Beast has tweeted that he may be hosting a League of Legends tournament, sending fans into a frenzy.

As one of the most popular esports in the world, League of Legends makes sense as a match for one of the biggest YouTube stars in the world. And Mr Beast may be making that partnership

Mr Beast has always shown an interest in gaming and esports, particularly League of Legends. He has publicly voiced his desire to purchase a professional team to compete in one of the top-tier leagues, but he hasn’t managed to cross into the LoL scene beyond streaming his own gameplay.

Advertisement

His most recent tweet suggests that may be changing soon.

Mr Beast teases League tournament

In a tweet, Mr Beast cryptically teased that he “may or may not be hosting a League of Legends tournament soon” with a big eyes emoji to boot. Of course, this led to spirited discussion by his fans, many of whom expressed excitement at Mr Beast’s first LoL tournament.

Mr Beast also called out streamer Ninja in a follow-up to his tweet, saying he “sucks.” This caused speculation that Ninja, who is known for playing many games – including League of Legends – could be involved in the tournament as well.

Advertisement

Already, many League of Legends personalities and even professional organizations have answered Mr Beast’s tweet, expressing interest in participating.

For instance, LEC team Excel hinted that they might be participating in the tournament as well, while LCS organizations like Cloud9 and FlyQuest seem excited about the possibility. Former LCS professional player Doublelift doesn’t appear to be a confirmed participant, but expressed interest in joining the tournament as well.

Given Mr Beast’s vast resources and contacts in the gaming industry, it should be easy for him to put together an incredible production.

He has put together many elaborate sets and productions in the past, most notably his Squid Game and Willy Wonka recreations. If and when Mr Beast’s tournament is officially confirmed, it is sure to be an incredible experience.